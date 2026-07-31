North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to meet August 5

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Wednesday, August 5, at 10 a.m., online via WebEx. An in-person listening station will also be available in the Ground Floor Hearing Room at the Archdale Building in Raleigh for those who cannot attend online. What: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting When: Wednesday, August 5, at 10 a.m. Where: Virtual Ground Floor Hearing Room 512 N Salisbury St, Raleigh Webinar password: D3fJKEmGd26 (33355364 when dialing from a phone or video system) Join by phone: 415-655-0003 US Toll

904-900-2303 United States Toll (Jacksonville) Access code: 2427 860 8803 The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board includes experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering, and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state Departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.