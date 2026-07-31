Finsmart Accounting Expands Industry Presence Across Leading Accounting Conferences in 2026

Finsmart Accounting will engage with accounting leaders, tech innovators, and talent professionals at four major events through exhibitions and talks.

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finsmart Accounting, a global accounting outsourcing and talent solutions provider serving accounting and CPA firms, is expanding its industry presence this year through participation in several leading accounting conferences across the United States.Between July and September 2026, the Finsmart Accounting team will attend, exhibit, sponsor, and speak at four key industry events: Bridging the Gap, Xerocon, the Accounting Today Firm Growth Forum East, and the Boomer Fall Talent Circle.The conference schedule begins with Bridging the Gap, July 28–30, where Finsmart Accounting will participate in the event and contribute to industry conversations through a speaking engagement. The event brings together forward-thinking accounting professionals to explore the changing landscape of the profession, including technology, talent, capacity, and firm growth.On August 19–20, Finsmart Accounting will exhibit at Xerocon, connecting with members of the accounting and bookkeeping community and sharing how firms can expand capacity and build scalable teams through offshore accounting talent and the company's Accounting Seat model.The team will then exhibit at the Accounting Today Firm Growth Forum East, September 23–24. The conference is focused on helping accounting firm leaders address the challenges and opportunities associated with sustainable growth, making it a natural platform for Finsmart Accounting to engage with firms looking for new ways to manage capacity and support expansion.Finsmart Accounting will also participate in the Boomer Fall Talent Circle, September 22–23, as an attendee and sponsor. The event provides an opportunity to engage with HR, talent, and learning and development leaders from accounting and professional services firms and participate in conversations around one of the industry's most pressing priorities: attracting, developing, and retaining the talent firms need for long-term growth."Accounting firms today are thinking differently about how they build capacity, adopt technology, and prepare their teams for growth," said Maanoj Shah, Co-Founder of Finsmart Accounting. "These events give us an opportunity to meet firm leaders in person, understand the challenges they are facing, and have meaningful conversations about how the right combination of talent, processes, and technology can help them scale."Finsmart Accounting works with accounting and CPA firms to strengthen their delivery capabilities through offshore accounting, bookkeeping, tax preparation, and dedicated staffing solutions. Its Accounting Seat model is designed to help firms add skilled professionals to their teams while building a more flexible and scalable approach to capacity.Through its participation in these industry events, Finsmart Accounting aims to deepen relationships within the accounting community, exchange ideas with industry leaders, and contribute to the broader conversation around the future of accounting talent and firm growth.About Finsmart AccountingFinsmart Accounting is a leading outsourced accounting services provider from India, helping businesses and accounting firms accelerate growth through smart offshore talent and technology-driven accounting solutions. Since 2007, the company has partnered with more than 300 clients, including over 100 accounting firms, to solve capacity challenges and build scalable accounting and finance functions.Backed by a team of 200+ accounting professionals, Finsmart combines deep domain expertise with modern technology to streamline financial operations, improve efficiency, and enable sustainable growth for its clients. Guided by its vision of "Accelerating Growth with Smart Talent & Technology," the company delivers client-centric, future-ready accounting solutions that empower businesses to scale with confidence.For more information, visit the https://finsmartaccounting.com/

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