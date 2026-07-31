Many Months of Work Led to National Recognition for Vietnam Veterans of America

The mention was brief, but the work behind it was not. It resulted from months of work by VVA’s national leadership

The purpose of this work was not to receive public praise. It was to make certain that VVA had a voice in an initiative affecting veterans and their future employment.” — James McCormick, Exec Direct, Gov't Affairs, VVA

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, July 30, President Donald Trump recognized Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) during the announcement of the Freedom Haulers initiative The mention was brief, but the work behind it was not. It resulted from months of meetings, direct communication, policy discussions, and nonpartisan engagement by VVA’s national leadership and Government Affairs team.Since January, VVA Government Affairs has met with trucking companies, transportation professionals, federal officials, veterans organizations, and other stakeholders working to improve the transition from military service into civilian employment.VVA’s involvement went beyond recruiting veterans for trucking jobs. We raised practical questions:• Will veterans receive proper training?• Can military driving experience count toward civilian licensing?• Can GI Bill benefits be used?• Will these programs lead to stable, long-term careers?• Will veterans receive the support needed to succeed?These concerns helped guide VVA’s participation in Freedom Haulers, an initiative connecting veterans with trucking careers, training, licensing assistance, GI Bill resources, and participating employers.This work was conducted under the direction of National President Tom Burke and National Vice President John Riling III, with support from the Board of Directors and input from State Council Presidents.VVA leaders made it clear that the organization must strengthen its relationships across the federal government while avoiding the appearance of alignment with any political party.VVA represents veterans, not Republicans, Democrats, or any other political group.That means working with elected officials and government agencies whenever doing so advances the resolutions and priorities established by our members.# # #Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) is a congressionally chartered veterans service organization with hundreds of chapters nationwide, working at the local, state, and federal levels to advance policies that improve healthcare, disability compensation, mental health services, toxic exposure recognition, homelessness prevention, POW/MIA accountability, and support for military and veteran families.

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