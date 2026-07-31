Become A Community Scientist By Surveying Wildlife For The DNR

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public that anyone can become a community scientist by participating in Operation Deer Watch and the Game Bird Survey.

These surveys are designed to measure the reproductive status of deer and game birds by establishing ratios of adults to juveniles (e.g., fawn-to-doe ratios), which help assess the productivity of Wisconsin’s deer and game bird populations. Along with harvest information, these data provide DNR scientists with key elements needed to make knowledgeable management decisions for game species.

"Wherever you are in Wisconsin, you can get involved and collect data in your area," said Paul Frater, DNR surveys coordinator. "Sightings can easily be submitted through our Survey123 app, and every submission helps us better understand how wildlife are doing throughout the state. The more data that is collected, the better our understanding of game species abundance and distribution in Wisconsin. The DNR encourages everyone interested in wildlife – from hunters and trappers to outdoor enthusiasts – to take part."

Participation in Operation Deer Watch and the Game Bird Survey requires no registration, and observations can be recorded using a mobile device. Please do not attempt to enter submissions while operating a vehicle.

Details

Operation Deer Watch – Members of the public can report location, age, sex and the number of deer seen from dawn to dusk during the summer months. This information helps to determine the fawn-to-doe ratio and, ultimately, deer population estimates. The deadline to submit observations is Sept. 30.

Game Bird Survey – Members of the public can collect information on the types and numbers of game birds they observe during the summer months. This information is the basis for monitoring the reproduction of game birds for that breeding year. The deadline to submit observations is Aug. 31.

More information and links for both surveys are available on the DNR’s Operation Deer Watch and Game Bird Survey webpages.