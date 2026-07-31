Don't Tread on Texas: Commissioner Buckingham Orders Federal Contractors to Cease Unauthorized Activity on State Land

AUSTIN, Texas— Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., upon finding a federal contractor illegally cleared over a mile of state land, sent a cease and desist letter to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and contractor Barnard Construction.

“Texas sovereignty will not be infringed upon by failure to follow established protocol,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “My office has a proven track record of strong border enforcement , and I applaud efforts to protect our border. I am committed to maintaining a positive relationship with CBP, but we will not allow rogue actors who breached our agreement to undermine the incredible work we do for Texas.”

Texas General Land Office (GLO) leases do not allow for any land modifications, excavations, or construction without the GLO’s written consent. The GLO remains committed to working with our state and federal partners and will always enforce proper procedures to ensure our lands are stewarded appropriately and maintain their value.

“Significant grazing acreage was disrupted by this unauthorized activity that has devalued our lease and diminished our ability to generate future revenue for the schoolchildren of Texas,” said Commissioner Buckingham.

The lessee of the property, Trans Pecos Ice LLC, has been notified that they are in breach of their lease agreement with the GLO for allowing unauthorized access. They have been instructed to undertake immediate steps to prevent any further disturbance.

The GLO is also demanding that any and all state land damaged by the reported activity be remediated and returned to its original condition. Barnard has been asked to work with CBP and the lessee to develop a proposed reclamation plan for GLO approval.

“The people of Texas entrusted the General Land Office with more than 13 million acres of state land, and we take that responsibility seriously,” Commissioner Buckingham said. “We will work with our federal partners to keep the southern border secured, but we will not compromise the integrity of Texas state property to do it. State land is damaged, and it must be restored.”

The GLO will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported activity, including communications between Barnard and our lessee. The agency has reserved all available legal remedies to address unauthorized use or damage to state land.

To view Commissioner Buckingham's letters, click the button below:

Commissioner's Letters

To learn more about GLO border security efforts, click the button below:

GLO Border Security Efforts

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Dr. Dawn Buckingham made history in 2022, winning a statewide election to become Texas' first female Land Commissioner. As Land Commissioner, Dr. Dawn Buckingham is committed to helping Texans after a disaster, supporting Texas energy, ensuring that every child in Texas receives a high-quality public education, serving Texas Veterans, and securing the border to keep our communities safe.