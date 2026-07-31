Lewiston High School Teacher Donna Olsen Named 2026 Maine History Teacher of the Year

Donna Olsen, a teacher at Lewiston High School, has been named the 2026 Maine History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

Since 2004, the Gilder Lehrman Institute’s History Teacher of the Year recognition program has recognized exceptional K-12 educators for their remarkable work in teaching American history. The program celebrates one outstanding teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and U.S. Territories and recognizes educators for their dedication, creativity, and effective use of primary sources. Nominees are recommended by students, colleagues, or school leaders and selected by state committees of historians and educators.

Olsen began her career in education in 2008 and has worked in Lewiston schools since 2011. She holds a bachelor’s degree in history, a master’s degree in teaching and learning, and a certificate of advanced study in literacy. She has also completed advanced graduate work in comprehensive literacy. Her extensive experience includes teaching Advanced Placement U.S. History, serving as a curriculum leader in Lewiston schools, working with the Maine Council for the Social Studies, and teaching as an adjunct instructor at the University of Southern Maine. Together, these experiences demonstrate her leadership in social studies education.

“Donna’s teaching philosophy is deeply rooted in an inquiry-based framework, a methodology that transforms her classroom from a place of passive learning into a dynamic laboratory of historical investigation,” Jonathan Radke, principal of Lewiston High School, shared.

“History teachers play an essential role in helping students understand the past, build critical thinking skills, and develop a deeper appreciation for the people and events that shaped our nation,” James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute, said. “We are proud to recognize educators who go above and beyond to make history engaging, meaningful, and relevant in their classrooms.”

As the 2026 Maine History Teacher of the Year, Olsen will receive a $1,000 honorarium, a curated collection of American history books and educational materials from the Gilder Lehrman Institute, and recognition at a local ceremony. She will also join 52 other honorees as a finalist for the 2026 National History Teacher of the Year award.

The national winner will be announced this fall at a special ceremony at the Harvard Club of New York City and will receive a $10,000 grand prize. To learn more about the History Teacher of the Year award, or to view the full list of 2026 state honorees, visit the Gilder Lehrman Institute website.