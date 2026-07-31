International Speaker And 'AI Queen' Aoife Roche Joins Keynote Lineup At MSM’s THE Show

AI strategist Aoife Roche joins the keynote lineup at MSM's self-storage conference THE Show

The Intleacht AI founder will show self-storage operators how to stay ahead in the era of artificial intelligence.

Our readers are always asking us to publish more content and insight on this technology, so we thought inviting the AI Queen to THE Show would be the perfect way to present new material on the topic.” — Poppy Behrens

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI strategist, international speaker, and Intleacht AI founder Aoife Roche, known to many as the “AI Queen,” will deliver a keynote address at THE Show Modern Storage Media ’s (MSM) inaugural self-storage conference and tradeshow, taking place Nov. 4-6 in Atlanta, Georgia.An accomplished entrepreneur, investor, and author, Roche moved from Ireland following the pandemic and built a seven-figure agency from the ground up. Since then, she’s worked with a wide variety of businesses, helping leadership understand and capitalize on emerging technology. Now, she’s bringing that expertise to self-storage.At a time when many operators are trying to make sense of AI and what it means for their businesses, Roche will cut through the noise and show attendees how to future-proof their marketing with actionable strategies designed to increase visibility, generate leads, and stay ahead of the competition. She’ll also showcase the latest AI innovations and explore how the technology is changing the way customers find and interact with businesses.“AI is unavoidable these days,” says Poppy Behrens, MSM’s publisher. “Our readers are always asking us to publish more content and insight on this technology, so we thought inviting the AI Queen to THE Show would be the perfect way to present new material on the topic. We’re thrilled that she’ll be joining us.”Roche rounds out a keynote lineup that includes political pundit Scott Jennings, MLB Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, self-storage owners and congressmen Troy Downing and Jefferson Shreve, U-Haul president Joe Shoen, and Atlanta Mission CEO Tensley Almand.Presented by Janus International, MSM’s THE Show reimagines the conference and tradeshow experience with elevated learning sessions, unique evening events, a dedicated deal room, and a thoughtfully designed tradeshow floor. Registration savings are still available, and host hotel Signia by Hilton is accepting reservations at MSM’s special rates.Don’t miss the chance to see Aoife Roche and the full keynote lineup in Atlanta this November. Visit www.msmtheshow.com for registration and event details.ABOUT MODERN STORAGE MEDIA (MSM)Modern Storage Media is the leading information source for self-storage professionals, delivering data, analysis, expert insight, and industry news that empower operators to make strategic decisions. MSM is owned by Storelocal Media Corporation, the media division of Storelocal Corporation, and produces publications and resources including its flagship Messenger magazine, Self-Storage Canada, the annual Self-Storage Almanac, and more. Visit www.modernstoragemedia.com for breaking industry news and educational content.

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