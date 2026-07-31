Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance releases preliminary health insurance rates for 2027

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) released preliminary information about health insurance plans and premiums for Missouri’s 2027 individual market (health insurance plans for those who don’t get their insurance from an employer) and small group market (small businesses with 2-50 employees).

DCI is currently reviewing company filings to ensure that rate changes are justified and that the plans comply with state and federal regulations. The department is also seeking public comment before final rates are published. Missourians can access the proposed rates, provide comments, and find more information about the rate review process on DCI’s health rate filings webpage.

Public comments will be accepted through Aug. 31, 2026. DCI will complete reviews of the proposed rates, and final rates will be posted no later than Oct. 31, 2026.

“While our review process is ongoing and final rates are subject to change, we encourage Missourians to start exploring their options now,” DCI Director Angela Nelson said. “Even as we continue to navigate federal uncertainty and a broader return to pre-COVID market conditions, Missouri’s market remains strong, ensuring Missourians continue to have meaningful choices for their health coverage."

Initial review of insurance company filings for 2027 indicates that, in the individual market, at least two health insurers offer plans both on and off the exchange in every county in the state. With eight insurance companies continuing to offer coverage in Missouri, Missourians will have a variety of health plans to choose from. For Missouri’s small group market, four insurance companies will offer plans off the exchange in 2027.

DCI’s review of proposed rates serves as a front-end safeguard for consumers, ensuring rate changes are justified and based solely on Missouri data before taking effect. In contrast, the federal medical loss ratio (MLR) serves as a back-end safeguard, ensuring consumers benefit from the difference if an insurer's projections and pricing assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Under MLR rules, most premium dollars must be spent on medical care or quality improvement, and any excess must be rebated to consumers.

Under the state’s rate review law, rates are filed with DCI for all health insurance products sold in Missouri. However, today’s release of rate information includes only rates for Affordable Care Act-compliant major medical plans with effective dates on or after January 1, 2027. For all other health products, rates will also be made publicly available through the department’s website, as they are filed and reviewed by department staff in accordance with Missouri law.

"With changing rates and plan structures, it is more important than ever for consumers to look closely at their health needs and preliminary coverage options," Director Nelson added. "We encourage Missourians to review the initial filings on our website and take this opportunity to share their feedback before rates are finalized for 2027."

For any insurance questions, Missourians can call DCI’s Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390 or visit insurance.mo.gov/consumers.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, please visit our website at dci.mo.gov.