State Police Arrest Newark Man Following Drug Distribution Investigation in Townsend
Date Posted: Friday, July 31st, 2026
The Delaware State Police arrested 31-year-old Wilkin Dejesus-Perez, of Newark, Delaware, on felony drug charges following a multi-month drug distribution investigation in Townsend.
The investigation began in June 2026, when troopers received information that Dejesus-Perez was distributing narcotics in Townsend, Delaware. Detectives from the Delaware State Police Special Investigations Unit took over the case and determined Dejesus-Perez was dealing drugs from his Honda Accord.
On July 29, 2026, at approximately 11:00 a.m., detectives saw the Honda Accord at a convenience store in the 4200 block of DuPont Parkway. Investigators conducted a traffic stop and took Dejesus-Perez into custody without incident. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, detectives recovered:
-Approximately 34 grams of suspected crack cocaine
-Approximately 2.8 grams of suspected cocaine
-Approximately 6.8 grams of suspected heroin
-A fraudulent Delaware identification card
-More than $2,200 in suspected drug proceeds
Dejesus-Perez was taken to Troop 9 where he was charged with the below listed offenses, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, and committed to the Department of Correction on a $84,200 cash bond.
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Forgery Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
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