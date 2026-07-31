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State Police Arrest Newark Man Following Drug Distribution Investigation in Townsend

Date Posted: Friday, July 31st, 2026

Graphic titled “News Release New Castle County” featuring a Delaware State Police Chevrolet Tahoe parked with Wilmington skyline and train station in the background. A silhouette map of Delaware appears on the left with New Castle County highlighted in blue, the text “BecomeATrooper.com” on the bottom center, and social media icons are shown at the bottom right corner.

The Delaware State Police arrested 31-year-old Wilkin Dejesus-Perez, of Newark, Delaware, on felony drug charges following a multi-month drug distribution investigation in Townsend.

The investigation began in June 2026, when troopers received information that Dejesus-Perez was distributing narcotics in Townsend, Delaware. Detectives from the Delaware State Police Special Investigations Unit took over the case and determined Dejesus-Perez was dealing drugs from his Honda Accord.

On July 29, 2026, at approximately 11:00 a.m., detectives saw the Honda Accord at a convenience store in the 4200 block of DuPont Parkway. Investigators conducted a traffic stop and took Dejesus-Perez into custody without incident. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, detectives recovered:

-Approximately 34 grams of suspected crack cocaine

-Approximately 2.8 grams of suspected cocaine

-Approximately 6.8 grams of suspected heroin

-A fraudulent Delaware identification card

-More than $2,200 in suspected drug proceeds

Image of the drugs and suspected drug proceeds seized during the search.

 

Dejesus-Perez was taken to Troop 9 where he was charged with the below listed offenses, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, and committed to the Department of Correction on a $84,200 cash bond.

Mugshot image of Wilkin Dejesus-Perez

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Forgery Second Degree (Felony)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.


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State Police Arrest Newark Man Following Drug Distribution Investigation in Townsend

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