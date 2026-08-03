Smith & Associates Real Estate Foundation Awards $75,000 to Nine Local Nonprofits

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spirit of giving continues to flourish in the heart of Tampa Bay as the Smith & Associates Real Estate Foundation, a fund at Community Foundation Tampa Bay, proudly announces $75,000 in grant funding awarded to 9 local nonprofit organizations across the region. Each year, the Foundation opens its doors to submissions from Pinellas and Hillsborough County-based organizations, aligning with its core pillars of giving and demonstrating a vital need for their community-centric endeavors.

"We are delighted to stand alongside these remarkable organizations as they tirelessly work to uplift our community," said Bob Glaser, CEO and President of Smith & Associates Real Estate. "Their unwavering commitment to serving others is inspiring and commendable. We aim to deepen our engagement with these grants and foster enduring connections with the non-profits we support."

Smith's community giving program is purposefully crafted to forge robust partnerships with non-profit entities, civic organizations, and local groups dedicated to effecting positive change.

The grant recipients were selected based on their commitment to addressing critical community needs focused on three elements: Housing, Positive Education & Mental Well-Being, and Community Vibrancy. This year's nine organizations are:

Housing

Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay – Gulfside — House Build

Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay – Hillsborough — House Build

Positive Education & Mental Well-Being

Clothes To Kids — Clothes To Kids – Let's Shop

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay — Trauma Counseling Services for Children & Families

Finn's Fighters — Barriers to Care Program

Heels to Heal — Heels to Heal Crisis Counseling Program

Learning Independence for Tomorrow (LiFT) — Education for Empowerment

Lions World Vision Foundation — Vision Health of Tampa Bay

Community Vibrancy

Tampa Bay Watch — Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center Artist Partnership Program

Established through the Community Foundation Tampa Bay, the Smith & Associates Real Estate Foundation offers a seamless avenue for Smith employees and organizational participation in philanthropic endeavors. By aligning donations and sponsorships with non-profit initiatives and facilitating support for volunteer engagements and Board service, the Foundation embodies a holistic approach to connecting the real estate team members to causes that are meaningful to them.

“Smith & Associates demonstrates how a company’s values can translate into meaningful, sustained community impact,” said Marlene Spalten, President and CEO of Community Foundation Tampa Bay. “We are proud to support their thoughtful approach to philanthropy and help connect their generosity—and the passion of their associates—to nonprofit organizations strengthening the Tampa Bay region.”

With Smith associates contributing over 1,000 hours of volunteer service annually, the Foundation's impact extends far beyond financial assistance, fostering a culture of giving and compassion. Grants will be dispersed in the coming weeks, further amplifying the transformative work of these invaluable organizations in the Tampa Bay community.

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Smith & Associates Real Estate Foundation

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally owned real estate brokerage that is deeply embedded in the community. The company has donated over $2.4M to community organizations through its foundation and giving program and has over 210 non-profit partners who benefit from the volunteerism, in-kind gifts, sponsorship, and grant funding available through the organization. Smith associates volunteer over 1,000 hours annually, gratefully giving back to the community and helping to make Tampa Bay a better place to live. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate Foundation, please visit https://www.smithandassociates.com/smith-foundation/.

Community Foundation Tampa Bay

Community Foundation Tampa Bay is the leading philanthropic investor in the Tampa Bay area. Founded in 1990, Community Foundation Tampa Bay connects philanthropists, nonprofits, business leaders, and community leaders to drive fundamental changes in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. Over the past 35 years, Community Foundation Tampa Bay and its donors have fostered collaboration, sought creative solutions, and invested more than $450 million in nonprofit organizations to help our community thrive. Learn about Community Foundation Tampa Bay at www.cftampabay.org.

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