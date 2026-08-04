Navatros Adds Rippleshot to Its Solutions Lineup to Support Ohio Credit Unions

Navatros adds Rippleshot to its solutions lineup, giving Ohio credit unions new tools to fight fraud and protect members.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Navatros , a division of the Ohio Credit Union League (OCUL), has announced a strategic partnership with Rippleshot , giving Ohio credit unions a direct path to proven fraud prevention tools.In 1934, after the Federal Credit Union Act was signed into law, delegates from 25 credit unions came together to organize what would become known as the Ohio Credit Union League. That same spirit of people helping people has guided the Ohio Credit Union Movement for more than 90 years. Adding Rippleshot to support that mission gives Ohio credit unions one more way to protect the members and communities they were built to serve.Rippleshot is not a new name to Ohio's credit union community. The fraud analytics company has presented at the Ohio Fraud Symposium and the Ohio Credit Union Day for the past two years, working directly with the credit union professionals it now serves through this partnership."As fraud remains a top concern facing Ohio credit unions and their members, we’re proud to be partnering with Rippleshot to help provide important tools that will not only help prevent fraud but also keep members’ money safe. As scammers use increasingly sophisticated technology to go after their victims, we want to help arm our credit unions with even better technology to stop fraud in its tracks,” said Jose Ortiz, Risk Management Solutions Executive.Through the partnership, Rippleshot's Fraud Interceptor and Fraud Intelligence Collective are now available to Ohio credit unions as two complementary solutions. These solutions help credit unions proactively prevent fraud before it spreads, shielding members from scams, account takeovers, and fraudulent mobile provisioning and connecting Ohio fraud prevention managers to a nationwide real-time peer intelligence network."You don't get to serve one in four Ohioans by accident, you get there by consistently showing up for your members. That's the kind of league we want to partner with. We're proud to join Navatros and OCUL in that work,” said Canh Tran, CEO of Rippleshot.Credit unions can start the conversation through their Navatros representative or at rippleshot.com.About NavatrosNavatros is an expert financial industry leader providing personalized business solutions to credit unions and financial organizations. Since its start in 1966, Navatros has worked tirelessly to protect customers’ growth and well-being by helping them solve their challenges and achieve their goals. As a division of the Ohio Credit Union League, Navatros knows the credit union industry and has the experience, resources, and vision to create meaningful change for credit unions and their communities.About Fraud InterceptorFraud Interceptor gives credit unions the intelligence to stop fraud before it spreads. By analyzing patterns across a broad network of financial institutions, Rippleshot identifies scam, fraudulent, and high-risk merchants, so credit unions can automatically and proactively block those transactions, stopping scams, phishing, account takeover, and fraudulent mobile provisioning before they affect members.It works within a credit union's existing rules and workflows, with no new software or IT resources required.About Fraud Intelligence CollectiveThe Fraud Intelligence Collective (FIC) connects verified and vetted fraud prevention professionals across financial institutions in a single, real-time peer intelligence platform. Members collaborate and draw on the collective intelligence of the network to confirm and respond quickly to threats including first-party fraud, wire fraud, BIN attacks, suspicious account openings, and other emerging trends.About RippleshotRippleshot is a Chicago-based fraud analytics company that uses AI and collective intelligence to help financial institutions proactively prevent fraud before it spreads. Rippleshot's platform is used by more than 800 financial institutions across the U.S. Learn more at rippleshot.com.

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