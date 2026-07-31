Center for Information Warfare Training hosts Cryptologic Training Council forum

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Center for Information Warfare Training hosted a Cryptologic Training Council executive session June 24-25 at Naval Air Station Pensacola’s Corry Station.

As the Cryptologic Training System’s designated governing body, the council convened to address cryptologic training initiatives and resolve tradecraft issues, with its decisions forming key recommendations to the National Security Agency director.

Molly Smith, in her official capacity as NSA/Central Security Service training director and CTC chair, spearheaded the discussions. She expressed enthusiasm with the decision to hold the session at Corry Station, a designated Cryptologic Training System school and one of the Navy’s largest learning centers.

“The attraction of coming to Corry Station far surpasses any attraction of going anywhere else,” said Smith, noting the high attendance of about 60 servicemembers and civilians. “To see the results and the numbers in attendance is really satisfying.”

As host and designated training organization for several cryptologic disciplines, CIWT and its leaders welcomed the council’s visit. Capt. John Copeland, CIWT's commanding officer, thanked Smith for her presence and guidance, which marked her second visit this year.

“It says a lot about the support we get from [her] team,” Copeland said. “Having a great representative of what you’re looking for, what you need, and also what you don’t, is really good to have that professional filter.”

The two-day session facilitated collaboration through group discussions and tours of Corry Station's training facilities, allowing attendees to share skills and concepts.

“It’s good to be able to speak with the instructors from each of the disciplines,” said Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Ian Collazo, assigned to the Coast Guard Cryptologic Group at Fort Meade, Maryland. “Being in an environment where you can have conversations with your peers, as well as other services, can pay dividends.”

CTC consists of principal members from each military branch and advisers from key intelligence and security organizations, ensuring a comprehensive, interagency approach. This event was one of three executive sessions scheduled for fiscal year 2026, all leading to CTC’s “State of the Schoolhouse” annual summit in November.

CIWT delivers training to over 26,000 students annually, providing information warfare professionals to the fleet and joint services through more than 200 state-of-the-art courses.

Date Taken: 06.26.2026 Date Posted: 07.31.2026 10:15 Story ID: 571220 Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Center for Information Warfare Training hosts Cryptologic Training Council forum, by PO2 Johnathan Meighan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.