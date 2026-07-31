A+ Savings: MILITARY STAR Offers 20% Off First-Day Purchases for New Cardmembers

DALLAS — MILITARY STAR® is helping military families make the grade on back-to-school savings, offering new cardmembers 20% off all first-day purchases.

From Aug. 6 through Aug. 13, shoppers who open and use a new MILITARY STAR account can save 20% off all purchases made on the first day instead of the regular 10% discount. The 20% discount can also be combined with any other Exchange or MILITARY STAR promotion.

“During the back-to-school season, MILITARY STAR is committed to helping military families with exclusive opportunities to save,” said Exchange Credit Program Senior Vice President Joseph Todd. “This offer gives cardmembers more flexibility as they gear up for the new school year.”

MILITARY STAR offers cardmembers exclusive savings, including:

An industry-low APR, regardless of credit score and no annual, late or over-limit fees.

5 cents off every gallon of gas from Expresses and select Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange locations.

10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

Free standard shipping on ShopMyExchange.com, MyNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com orders.

Shoppers also earn unlimited 2% rewards on purchases everywhere the card is accepted, including commissaries, concessionaires, restaurants and Morale, Welfare and Recreation activities, plus purchases at ShopMyExchange.com, MyNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.

The first-day purchase discount is dependent upon the application being approved and will be applied as credit on the first monthly billing statement. For more information, visithttps://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/military-star/

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Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 60th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In 2025, the Exchange generated $307 million for military Quality-of-Life programs. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has returned $2.4 billion to military communities. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website athttp://www.shopmyexchange.comorfollow us on X athttps://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Zach Wright, 214-312-6300 or WrightZ@aafes.com.

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