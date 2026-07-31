Don’t miss MDC’s bug programs (and more) throughout August, including the annual celebration of Insect-O-Rama in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The summer heat is hopefully going to break at some point, but there’s still time to enjoy August activities like tours at Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery and more with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) across the Southwest Region.

Upcoming Wildlife and Fishing Programs

The whole family is invited to Learn to Fish from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Freedom Park, 6176 State Highway VV in Rogersville. MDC will provide instruction, fishing rods, reels, and bait. Participants must register and have a valid fishing permit. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/219366

Learn all about insects with the virtual program Beetlemania from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. Discover the fascinating world of beetles and explore various species of Coleoptera that inhabit our state. Registration required. Sign up at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/219371

Wildlife: Nature Trivia returns to Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin. Folks are invited to test their nature knowledge and learn about Missouri’s wildlife along the way. All ages welcome but best for ages 10 and up. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/219519

Time to venture out for a Bug Crawl from 8:30-10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Park Central Square in Springfield. MDC will provide bug-catching equipment, and the group will wander downtown looking for all kinds of bugs. This is a great opportunity to meet other like-minded people and enjoy an evening stroll. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/220151

The love for insects continues with Insect-O-Rama from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way in Springfield. Don’t miss this annual celebration of insects and learning about the important roles they play in nature. Join insect specialists and enthusiasts for an evening devoted to discovering insects. Bring the entire family and participate in some creepy-crawly fun. No registration required. Learn more at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/219376

Check out a virtual lesson for Learning to Fish: River Fishing for Bass from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21. Southwest Missouri offers lots of opportunities to fish and enjoy the outdoors, and this virtual river fishing clinic will focus on fishing for bass species in the local waterways. MDC staff will discuss locations to fish, strategies, equipment, rules and regulations, and how to catch different species of bass. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/219803

Learn more about Aquatics: Crayfish during a virtual program 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, with MDC. Most often thought of as residing in creeks, crayfish can also live in caves, prairies, and even roadside ditches. Learn more about how they live, feed, and reproduce. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/219381

Settle in for a documentary followed by a Q&A in Joplin

Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center will host a viewing for the documentary on Cardinal Valley: A Restoration Story from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17. Learn how the land that was once destroyed by lead and zinc mining is now being restored through a municipal compost program to a natural wonder. A Q&A session will follow. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/220114

Head out to the range, Andy Dalton Shooting Range, that is!

Don’t miss out on target practice with a Shotgun class 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 8, at Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Education Center, 4897 N. Farm Road 61 in Ash Grove. Play Shotgun Shooting Sports, such as trap, skeet and 5-stand sporting clays. MDC staff will provide equipment and ammunition. Register and learn more at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/219333

Archery: All Methods will be on display 4-6 p.m. Aug. 23 at Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Education Center. Learn all methods of bow and arrow, including long bow, compound, crossbow, atlatl, and more. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/219334

A thorough list of events spanning southwest and across Missouri may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, conservation areas, and public programs. To request ADA accommodation for participation in an MDC program, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.