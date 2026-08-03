Internationally recognized health system reformer and founding CEO of the National Quality Forum brings expertise in quality improvement and transformation.

Quality care shouldn't depend on where you live. Mission Mobile Medical is proving that high-quality, scalable care can reach communities that traditional systems have been unable to serve.” — said Kenneth W. Kizer, MD, MPH. "

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kenneth W. Kizer, Renowned International Expert on Healthcare Transformation, Joins Mission Mobile Medical Executive in Residence ProgramInternationally recognized health system reformer and founding CEO of the National Quality Forum brings expertise in quality improvement and large-scale transformation.Mission Mobile Medical Group today announced that Kenneth W. Kizer, MD, MPH, an internationally acclaimed healthcare reformer and quality improvement pioneer, has joined the company's Executive in Residence (EIR) Program.Dr. Kizer is widely credited as the chief architect of the dramatic transformation of the Veterans Healthcare System in the late 1990s, described by researchers as the largest and most successful healthcare turnaround in U.S. history. As the VA's Under Secretary for Health, he implemented systemic changes that markedly improved quality of care, access, and operational efficiency across the nation's largest integrated healthcare system."Ken Kizer has transformed how our nation thinks about healthcare quality," said Amanda LeFever, President of Mission Mobile Medical Group. "His work at the VA and the National Quality Forum shaped the standards we all operate by today. We're honored to have him help us shape what's next for the mobile healthcare delivery model."Following his tenure at the VA, Dr. Kizer founded and served as President and CEO of the National Quality Forum, the nation's premier healthcare quality improvement organization. Under his leadership, NQF established the concept of "never events" and "safe practices" that now guide patient safety efforts across the country.Dr. Kizer's career spans healthcare leadership at the federal, state, academic, and private sector levels. As California's top health official, he orchestrated the state's response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s and helped shape national HIV/AIDS policy. He also established the internationally acclaimed California Tobacco Control Program, pioneered Medicaid managed care, and designed California's statewide emergency medical services system.Dr. Kizer is an elected member of both the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) and the National Academy of Public Administration. Among numerous other national awards, he has received the Association of American Medical Colleges' David E. Rogers Award for his contributions to American healthcare and NAM's David Rall Medal for his work to reform the nation's organ transplant system. A Navy veteran, he is board certified in six medical specialties and has authored more than 500 publications in the professional literature."Quality care shouldn't depend on where you live," said Kenneth W. Kizer, MD, MPH. "Mission Mobile Medical is proving that high-quality, scalable care can reach communities that traditional systems have been unable to serve. That's the kind of transformation I've spent my career working toward."As an Executive in Residence, Dr. Kizer will advise on quality frameworks, performance measurement, and system transformation strategy.About Mission Mobile Medical GroupMission Mobile Medical Group, a public benefit corporation and certified B Corporation, supports the world's largest network of mobile healthcare programs, with over 300 active sites across 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company partners with managed care organizations, health systems, and public agencies to deliver complete, reliable, data-driven mobile health programs that expand access to healthcare and improve outcomes. Mission Mobile Medical's proven methodology strengthens rural networks and drives predictable improvements in key quality metrics, including fewer emergency visits, better management of chronic diseases, and expanded maternal and behavioral health care.Media ContactChelsea WoodDirector of Growth and EnablementMission Mobile Medicalcwood@missionmobilemed.com

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