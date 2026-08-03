Cross-Country Water Conservation Road Trip Arrives in D.C. Calling for Increased Protection of the Nation’s Waters

United By Nature Delivers Thousands of Signatures and Stories Urging Policymakers to Invest in Solutions

After driving across the country and hearing the water challenges Americans are facing, one thing is clear: Washington needs to step up and support the people doing the work on the ground.” — Benji Backer, United By Nature’s founder and CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly 60 days on the road, United By Nature’s national water conservation campaign arrives in Washington, D.C., to deliver a clear message: Americans are united by water, and they expect leaders to protect it. The Great American Water Road Trip has already documented local solutions to water challenges in more than 20 places, from the Salt River to the Great Lakes to the Hudson River. Along the way, more than eight thousand Americans have signed the campaign van and the online petition calling for leaders to protect our nations’ waters.“After driving across the country and hearing the water challenges Americans are facing, one thing is clear: Washington needs to step up and support the people doing the work on the ground,” said Benji Backer, United By Nature’s founder and CEO. “Whether it’s protecting drinking water, investing in aging infrastructure, restoring rivers and wetlands, or ensuring future generations can access the places that define this country, the solutions are out there among local leaders. What’s needed now is political will to catch up with the public’s interest in supporting these solutions.”While in D.C., United By Nature is touring the Anacostia and Potomac rivers and partnering with American Rivers, Anacostia Riverkeeper, and Appalachian Mountain Club to learn about the city's clean water successes, from investments in the C&O Canal to pending lawsuits against polluters. Following an August 4 visit to deliver postcards from constituents across the country directly to congressional offices on Capitol Hill, a public van signing at the Wharf will celebrate the campaign.Behind the wheel of this 8,000-mile trip is Blair Carlyle, a Florida influencer known to more than one million followers as “Uncle Pappy.” His inspirational videos unite viewers of all backgrounds around a shared love of nature and the places Americans call home.Carlyle has met with the people and organizations working to solve America’s water challenges across the country. From water recycling in Los Angeles, river conservation in Colorado, the Navajo Nation’s work on water rights, to a family of farmers in Texas who had ‘forever chemicals’ contamination on their land. Together, these voices demonstrate the diversity of America’s water challenges and the locally-driven solutions policymakers can support and scale nationwide.The campaign’s arrival in Washington comes as communities across the country face mounting water challenges, including aging infrastructure, extreme weather, flooding, drought, water pollution, and growing pressure on the nation’s freshwater resources with the expansion of data centers.The route continues south along the East Coast with visits to Asheville and Charleston. The campaign concludes on August 10 in Florida, closing in a state where efforts like Everglades restoration have shown environmental protection to be a bipartisan priority.Americans can virtually sign the petition , follow along on social media , and attend a future stop where they can sign the van. Signing up adds to the movement and automatically enters participants for the chance to win the campaign van, a rafting trip, or Ticketmaster vouchers. To participate, visit unitedbynature.eco.

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