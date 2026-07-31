IAM announces results of routine sampling tests in second quarter on food products available on the market and offered for sale in food and beverage establishments

MACAU, July 31 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) continues to conduct supervisory sampling tests for food safety to assess the consumption risks and hygiene conditions of food products available on the market. In the second quarter this year, a total of 775 food samples were randomly collected from the market in Macao for testing. Apart from the eight samples previously announced and followed up on, all other samples passed the tests.

775 samples randomly collected for microbiological and chemical testing

IAM tested a total of 775 randomly collected samples in the second quarter, consisting of 411 general food products available on the market and 364 food samples from food and beverage establishments. The sampling locations covered food establishments, takeaway shops, cooked food centres, supermarkets, retail establishments of fresh and live food, grocery stores, etc. in various districts of Macao. Microbiological and chemical testing have been conducted on the samples. The microbiological tests screened for common pathogens such as Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, Bacillus cereus, and Vibrio parahaemolyticus, while the chemical tests covered food additives, prohibited substances, residues, contaminants, and toxins. The results revealed that eight samples failed the tests, involving several types of ready-to-eat or cold-dish food products.

The affected products found to contain microorganisms whose levels exceeded guidelines included a Chaoshan-style raw marinated shrimp with Vibrio parahaemolyticus; a rice bowl with slow-cooked American beef chucks and five soft-boiled eggs with Clostridium perfringens; a Char Siu (BBQ pork), black pepper roast goose, roast duck, octopus salad, and spicy-sour lemon boneless chicken feet with Listeria monocytogenes; and a loose-packed noodle product with whole egg containing lead. IAM immediately ordered the involved businesses to stop selling the products and destroy them, traced the sources of the goods, and announced the incidents to remind the sector to strengthen food hygiene management and protect food safety for the public.

Monitoring food safety risks with emphasis on temperature control

In response to the hot and humid summer weather, IAM has conducted targeted inspections of food and beverage establishments and food production and operation establishments that offer cold dishes and roasted meat for sale, so as to identify potential food safety hazards and provide food safety and hygiene guidance to frontline staff in the food and beverage sector. IAM reminds the food sector to pay close attention to food storage temperatures and durations, strictly control the quantity of prepared ingredients, and avoid premature preparation to prevent spoilage. Consumers are also reminded to properly refrigerate raw and ready-to-eat food at temperatures below 5°C, whereas hot food should be kept above 60°C.

IAM will continuously conduct supervisory sampling tests for food safety as well as hygiene inspections of establishments, and implement preventive and control measures once any food safety risks are identified. Food business operators are reminded to ensure their operations comply with the “Food Safety Law” and other relevant regulations. Members of the public are welcome to view the details of the routine supervisory sampling tests for food safety in the second quarter of 2026 uploaded to IAM’s Food Safety Information website (www.iam.gov.mo/foodsafety/e).