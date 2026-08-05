Same Weekend, Two Stages: Mouseketeer Reunion and Teen Theater Collide in Central Florida

Mouseketeers with fans at House of Mouse Expo Jennifer McGill with a fan at House of Mouse Expo Chase Cook and London Hibbard in Hadestown: Teen Edition (Photo by: Mike Kitaif)

While 90s Mickey Mouse Club cast reunited in Orlando for House of Mouse Expo, Mouseketeer Jennifer McGill also directed Hadestown: Teen Edition in Ormond Beach.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Always In The Club Foundation (AITCF), the 501(c)(3) co-founded by reunited cast members of Disney’s 1989-1996 Mickey Mouse Club, capped its return to Orlando this weekend for House of Mouse Expo held July 31 through August 2 at the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista, with a reunion panel, book signings, an after party, and Club Meetups with donors at Walt Disney World Resort. The House of Mouse Expo is the fourth annual celebration of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel fandom, produced by The Main Street Mouse. Cast members Chasen Hampton, Tony Lucca, Dale Godboldo, Albert Fields, Damon Pampolina, and Jennifer McGill returned to the city where the show was filmed to meet fans and celebrate the release of the Limited Edition book, Always In The Club: The True Story of the All-New Mickey Mouse Club. They joined a guest lineup that included Joey Lawrence, Matthew Lawrence, Andrew Lawrence, Emily Swallow, Daniel Logan, John O’Hurley, Kaitlyn Robrock (voice of Minnie Mouse), Olivia Olson, Jenna von Oy, and more celebs under the Disney umbrella. Learn more at www.MickeyMouseClubReunion.com/house-of-mouse-expo Mouseketeer Jennifer McGill also spent the same weekend at work forty minutes up the coast. As Director of Arts Education for Halifax Repertory Theatre, McGill is directing the company’s teen ensemble in Hadestown: Teen Edition, running July 31 through August 9 at the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center. The overlap put McGill on two very different Central Florida stages within days of each other: one built around the legacy of a show that shaped her own career as a teenage performer, the other built around a new generation of teen performers she is now shaping herself.“There’s something full circle about it,” said Jennifer McGill, Mouseketeer and Director of Arts Education for Halifax Repertory Theatre. “I was a teenager finding my footing on a soundstage in this city. Now I get to be the person in the room helping a new group of teenagers find theirs, just down the road.”The Foundation’s leadership pointed to McGill’s dual role as an example of the mentorship mission at the center of AITCF’s work.“Jennifer’s weekend exemplifies our mission,” said Chasen Hampton, Executive Director of Always In The Club Foundation and a fellow cast member. “She was mentored on an Orlando soundstage as a kid, and now she’s mentoring the next group of kids on a Florida stage of her own. Everything Jennifer is doing at Halifax Rep is exactly what we champion at AITCF.”The Expo weekend also marked one of the final chances to purchase the Limited Edition Collector’s Series of Always In The Club, with a small number of copies sold exclusively on site. A waiting list exists for a potential 2nd printing, and the Foundation has confirmed a Trade Edition is planned for general release later this year. Learn more at www.MickeyMouseClubReunion.com/the-book Hadestown: Teen Edition continues its run at the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center through August 9. Tickets are available at www.HalifaxRep.com To support Always In The Club Foundation’s youth mentorship and arts education programs, visit www.AlwaysInTheClub.org ###About Always In The Club FoundationAlways In The Club Foundation (AITCF) is a 501(c)(3) public charity co-founded by reunited cast members of Disney’s All-New Mickey Mouse Club and the community of more than 10,000 longtime fans who helped build it. AITCF empowers young people through transformative mentorship, coaching, and experiential learning alongside working professionals, and builds stronger communities and a more sustainable future through its MMC’89 Social Impact Initiative aligned with the United Nations Global Goals. Students of the Foundation’s coaches have gone on to sign with Disney, Capitol, and Universal Music Group and to perform on stages from Coachella and Lollapalooza to Good Morning America and Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Foundation is governed by a board of directors who are accomplished artists, educators, and entrepreneurs committed to making a difference in the lives of those who need it most. Learn more at www.AlwaysInTheClub.org

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