2026 Multifamily Consolidated RFP and 2027 HTC Round 1 is OPEN for Applications!

Minnesota Housing is pleased to announce the 2026 Multifamily Consolidated Request For Proposals (RFP) and 2027 Housing Tax Credit (HTC) Round 1 is now open for applications!

The Multifamily Consolidated RFP is a competitive funding round, offered once per year, by consolidating and coordinating multiple multifamily housing capital funding resources into one application process. It deploys significant capital funds and is the primary mechanism that Minnesota Housing uses to award and allocate federal and state resources. Applicants may request funding for a specific housing development and/or activities that meet a specific housing need. Applicants, generally, do not apply for specific funding sources. During the evaluation period, Minnesota Housing identifies which funding sources are eligible for a given application.

Housing Tax Credit Round 1 is offered through the Multifamily Consolidated RFP and uses a forward selection process with selections taking place late in the calendar year preceding the allocation year of the HTCs. The HTC’s Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP) and the Self-Scoring Worksheet set the policies and procedures used to score, evaluate, and select multifamily applications for funding that are submitted to the Multifamily Consolidated RFP. Additional capital funding programs available through the Multifamily Consolidated RFP may have further eligibility and requirements.

View the Multifamily Consolidated Request for Proposals/Housing Tax Funding Rounds webpage for more details.