Boca West Realty Expands On-Site Expertise Ahead of Fall Season

Darlene Senisi and Filomena Hamaric

Boca West Realty has strengthened its on-site brokerage team with the addition of Darlene Senisi and Filomena Hamaric as Sales Executives

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boca West Realty has strengthened its on-site brokerage team with the addition of Darlene Senisi and Filomena Hamaric as Sales Executives. Their combined backgrounds in luxury hospitality, sales and client service further enhance the expertise available to buyers and sellers as interest in Boca West continues to build ahead of the upcoming season.Their addition expands Boca West Realty’s ability to provide knowledgeable, on-site representation backed by firsthand understanding of the community’s neighborhoods , residences and market activity.“The Boca West experience begins long before someone purchases a home,” said Stephann Cotton, Broker of Record for Boca West Realty. “Darlene and Filomena both understand that exceptional service, local knowledge and trusted relationships are what help clients make confident decisions. Their backgrounds complement our team and reinforce the personalized experience Boca West Realty is known for.”Darlene Senisi brings an extensive background in luxury hospitality leadership, where attention to detail and personalized care defined her approach to client relationships. Originally from New York, she relocated to South Florida in 2019 and was drawn to Boca West for its resort-style setting, amenities and strong sense of connection. She is passionate about helping clients understand the qualities that distinguish the Boca West lifestyle.“Boca West offers an extraordinary sense of community, and I’m excited to help buyers and sellers discover everything that makes it unique,” Senisi said. “Joining Boca West Realty allows me to combine my hospitality background with a commitment to creating exceptional client experiences.”Filomena Hamaric brings a strong background in luxury sales and leasing, along with a relationship-focused approach to guiding clients through important real estate decisions. Originally from New York, she relocated to Florida in 2022 and is committed to helping prospective members explore the residences, amenities and lifestyle available within Boca West.“I’m thrilled to join a team with such deep knowledge of Boca West and a shared commitment to its clients,” Hamaric said. “I look forward to helping prospective members discover the homes and lifestyle that make Boca West so distinctive.”The additions reflect Boca West Realty’s continued investment in delivering knowledgeable, personalized representation for buyers and sellers within one of the country’s premier private residential club communities.To learn more about Boca West Realty and its expanded sales team, visit BocaWest.com or contact the Welcome Sales Center at 561-665-5855.

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