New Birth Launches Back-to-School Weekend to Equip Students, Feed Families and Recognize 138 School Principals

The King's Table Back-to-School Edition

Thousands expected as faith, education and community leaders unite to remove barriers and prepare students for a successful school year

Preparing a child for success begins long before the first school bell rings.” — Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant

STONECREST, GA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As students across DeKalb County prepare to return to the classroom, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is launching one of the region's largest faith-based back-to-school initiatives on Aug. 1 and Aug 2, bringing together thousands of families, educators, volunteers and community leaders for a two-day celebration focused on educational success, food security and community empowerment.

New Birth's Back-to-School Weekend, taking place on the New Birth campus located at 6400 Woodrow Rd in Stonecrest, will provide fresh food, school supplies and encouragement to families while honoring the educators who dedicate their lives to preparing the next generation. Through two signature events, the church will demonstrate its continued commitment to removing barriers, strengthening educational pathways and investing in the future of DeKalb County.

"Preparing a child for success begins long before the first school bell rings," said Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant. "When families have the support they need, educators have the resources they deserve and a community unite behind our children, we create opportunities that extend far beyond the classroom. This weekend reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring every student begins the school year with hope, confidence and the support of an entire community."

The King's Table Back-to-School Edition

DATE + TIME: Saturday, Aug. 1, beginning 9 a.m.

LOCATION: 6400 Woodrow Rd (staging area located adjacent to the Family Life Center)

OVERVIEW: The weekend begins with a special Back-to-School edition of The King's Table, where hundreds of families from across DeKalb County will receive fresh produce, nutritious food bags and other essential groceries. In addition, the first 500 children will receive brand-new backpacks filled with school supplies to help ensure they are prepared for the first day of school.

Back-to-School Sunday

DATE + TIME: Sunday, Aug. 2, with service beginning at 9:30 a.m.

LOCATION: 6400 Woodrow Rd (New Birth Cathedral)

OVERVIEW: The celebration continues during a special Back-to-School Sunday worship experience as New Birth prays over students, parents, teachers, administrators, school support staff and college students embarking on a new academic year. The service will welcome DeKalb County School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Norman C. Sauce III, members of the DeKalb County Board of Education and all 138 principals from the DeKalb County School District. During the service, each principal will receive educational resources and supplies to support students and classrooms throughout the school year.

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