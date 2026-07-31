Atlas Group's Cameron Henderson Strengthens Foundation Partners Realty

Partnership connects land, development and sales expertise

Builders benefit when development and sales are aligned from the beginning.” — Michelle Hewell, owner and broker at Foundation Partners Realty

BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most real estate brokerages focus on selling homes. Foundation Partners Realty starts much earlier in the process.Through its partnership with Atlas Group, Foundation Partners Realty offers builders and developers a unique advantage by connecting land acquisition, entitlement strategy, development expertise and sales execution under one roof.Led by Atlas Group founder and CEO Cameron Henderson, the development company works alongside Foundation Partners Realty from its headquarters in historic downtown Buford, creating an integrated approach that helps sellers to sell land and builders move projects from raw land to successful community sales."Land sellers need more than a brokerage," said Henderson. "They need someone who understands the entire development process, from dirt to navigating entitlements to bringing homes to market. By combining Atlas Group with Foundation Partners Realty, we're able to support land sellers and home builders at every stage of that journey."A Georgia native and Georgia Tech graduate, Henderson has spent more than a decade working in development, construction and project management. He founded Atlas Group to help builders, developers and investors identify opportunities, navigate complex land challenges and bring projects to life across Georgia.One of Atlas Group's specialties is identifying and structuring exemption plats, which can allow qualified builders to begin construction significantly faster than traditional development timelines. In many cases, builders can move from land acquisition to construction in as little as 90 days, reducing carrying costs and accelerating project schedules."Our goal is to remove barriers for builders," said Henderson. "Whether it's helping secure a land position, working through entitlement strategy or connecting builders with an experienced sales team, we're focused on creating solutions that save time and add value."Atlas Group maintains land positions throughout Georgia and works with builders ranging from regional companies to national home builders. In addition to offering land opportunities, the company provides expertise in land planning, entitlement strategy, project management and development consulting.The partnership also creates opportunities for builders seeking a more seamless approach to launching new communities. Once a builder secures land through Atlas Group, Foundation Partners Realty, led by owner and broker Michelle Hewell, can step in to provide community positioning, sales strategy, marketing support and new home sales expertise."Builders benefit when development and sales are aligned from the beginning," said Michelle Hewell, owner and broker of Foundation Partners Realty. "Too often those conversations happen separately. By working together from the earliest stages of a project, Cameron and I can help builders make better decisions that support stronger sales and long-term success."Foundation Partners Realty serves residential resale clients, home builders, developers and landowners throughout Georgia. The brokerage combines more than 20 years of new home sales leadership with Atlas Group's land expertise to deliver services spanning residential resale, new construction, builder partnerships, land opportunities and commercial real estate.As both companies continue expanding across metro Atlanta, North Georgia, the west side and south metro markets, Henderson believes the partnership fills a gap in the industry."There aren't many places where you can discuss a land acquisition in one office and walk downstairs to develop a sales strategy for the finished community," said Henderson. "That's exactly what we've built, and it's a tremendous advantage for our builder partners."For more information about Foundation Partners Realty or Atlas Group, visit FoundationPartnersRealty.com or call 470-228-3431.About Foundation Partners RealtyFoundation Partners Realty is a high-performance real estate brokerage led by real estate veteran Michelle Hewell, focused on residential resale, new construction, builder partnerships, land opportunities and strategic growth throughout Georgia. Through its partnership with Atlas Group, the brokerage further strengthens its market position by aligning sales expertise with development vision and execution.Led by Hewell’s extensive experience in residential resale and builder-focused strategy, Foundation Partners Realty works closely with builders and developers to create strong sales programs from the ground up. The brokerage assists with land positioning, community planning, marketing strategy, agent placement and inventory absorption to help communities launch successfully and maintain momentum throughout the sales cycle.In addition to sales and marketing strategy, Foundation Partners Realty has experience identifying land opportunities, evaluating development potential and helping bring communities to market with the right positioning, pricing and overall go-to-market strategy.

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