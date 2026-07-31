Guilford County Extension Office Opens School Garden Grant Applications

Local educators interested in engaging students with hands-on experiences through learning about gardening are invited to apply for the Guilford County Extension Master Gardener℠ School Garden Grant. The funding supports starting a school garden, revitalizing a previously abandoned school garden, or improving/expanding an existing school garden.

Grant applications will be accepted from Saturday, Aug. 1, through Tuesday, Sept. 15. Visit the Guilford County Center website to apply online for the grant.

The purpose of the grants is to provide funding support for accredited K-12 Guilford County school gardening programs as a part of the Guilford County Extension Master Gardener℠ volunteers' public outreach initiatives.

Questions about the grant cycle, including help brainstorming how your school might use a grant, or help developing an itemized budget, may be directed to the Guilford EMG Youth Committee at guilfordemgschoolgrants@gmail.com.

NC Extension and NC Extension Master Gardener’s℠ Volunteers sponsor the Guilford County School Garden Grant Program. Funds for this grant come from the proceeds of the Guilford County Extension Master Gardener℠ annual Passalong Plant Sale. No purchase is necessary to apply for or receive a grant.

For additional information, technical questions with the online process, or to request a paper application, contact Holly Key at hmkey@ncsu.edu or (336) 641-2414.

