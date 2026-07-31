Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Celebrates Opening of New Location in Sulphur, Louisiana

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change celebrates the opening of its newest location in Sulphur, La.

Strickland Brothers isone of the nation’s fastest-growing quick lube brands with more than 285 locations spanning 27 states.

We are excited to see Strickland Brothers continue to grow and the vision of convenient, high-quality automotive care come to life for our customers.” — Justin Strickland, Founder and CEO of Strickland Brothers

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly and dependable oil change services with no appointment necessary, announced the grand opening of its newest Louisiana shop at 1603 Ruth St, Sulphur, La . The new location marks the brand’s fifth shop in Louisiana. The company plans to continue this growth throughout the year via both corporate and franchised store openings.Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., Strickland Brothers quickly ascended as a disruptive force in the automotive service industry with its signature 10-minute oil change, drive-thru service model, and customer-centric approach. The brand’s rapid, but disciplined expansion reflects a focus on efficiency, operational excellence, and unparalleled service, helping fuel strong market performance and long-term success.“We are excited to see Strickland Brothers continue to grow and the vision of convenient, high-quality automotive care come to life for our customers” said CEO & Founder Justin Strickland.Strickland Brothers differentiates itself through a simple, but powerful value proposition: high-quality, convenient oil changes delivered with integrity and hospitality. This customer-first culture resonates with both consumers and local communities, creating a network well-positioned for scalable growth in the competitive quick-lube sector.For more information or to find a Strickland Brothers location near you, please visit sboilchange.com About Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil ChangeStrickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a leading provider of quick, friendly, and dependable oil changes with no appointment necessary. Committed to customer-first service and community connection, the company’s mantra, Quality. Quickly., guides every interaction. Established in 2016, Strickland Brothers now operates more than 285 locations across the United States. For more information, visit sboilchange.com.

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