Growthkul Emerges as a Strategic Brand Communication Partner for India's Manufacturing and Industrial Sector.

In the era of constant noise, Attention is currency” — Dr Devashish Kumar

FARIDABAD, HARYANA, INDIA, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As competition has shifted from price to trust, reputation, and visibility online, communication has become a business strategy rather than just a marketing function. Established in 2023, Growthkul is an integrated creative agency that helps organisations build their brands through strategic storytelling, corporate videos, design, and digital marketing.Headquartered in Faridabad and working with clients from Delhi NCR and India at large, Growthkul partners with startups, MSMEs, manufacturing, health, real estate, pharma, and technology companies to craft communication that is commercially relevant and builds enduring brand equity.A Vision Focused on Business CommunicationThe company Growthkul was founded by Suraj Kumar & Dr. Devashish Kumar with a vision to create an agency that focuses on executing creativity based on a business perspective rather than following fashion and trends. Growthkul was founded on the principle that every communications tool, whether it be a corporate film, investor presentation, website, or digital campaign, needs to address a business problem, enhance credibility, and facilitate growth.Supporting this vision is Dr. Devashish Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, who leads the company's marketing strategy, brand communication, business development, and growth initiatives. He plays a key role in shaping Growthkul's market positioning, strengthening client relationships, and developing integrated communication strategies that align creative storytelling with commercial objectives. His strategic approach has helped reinforce Growthkul's focus on delivering business-first communication solutions for startups, manufacturing companies, MSMEs, and enterprise organisations.An Integrated Creative EcosystemInstead of functioning as an independent video production house or marketing agency, Growthkul brings together a diverse range of creative services under one roof to enable organisations to have consistent communications through each customer contact point.Its capabilities include:• Corporate, industrial, and manufacturing video production• Television commercials (TVCs) and advertising films• Product demonstrations and explainer videos• Leadership interviews and employer branding films• Brand identity and graphic design• Investor pitch decks and company profiles• Website design and development• Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)• Performance marketing and digital advertisingThis integrated approach enables businesses to streamline their creative and marketing efforts while ensuring every asset supports a broader brand strategy.A Structured Approach to Creative ExecutionGrowthkul adopts a systematic approach of production intended to ensure minimal uncertainty and relevance of all projects to the overall business goals.The first stage involves strategic discovery, whereby the team researches the client's business, target audience, competition, and communication needs. The process continues through concept development, script writing, storyboarding, and creative planning before production. The final stage encompasses filming, editing, motion graphics, sound design, and platform-based delivery to create communication elements tailored for various business purposes.By linking planning with implementation, the agency is in a position to create a combination of visually engaging and commercially relevant communications.Supporting Diverse IndustriesThe agency has offered its services to companies in various industries such as health care, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, real estate, information technology, education and professional services. In spite of the different communication challenges involved in each industry, the goal of Growthkul remains the same – transforming complex business concepts into engaging visual elements.Its services have been useful in various business applications, including building brands, sales, recruiting, investor relations, education and corporate reputation.Looking AheadAs digital-first communications increasingly shape how organisations communicate with their customers and stakeholders, companies are increasingly looking for partners who can blend both strategy and creativity in their work.Growthkul is poised to continue developing our skills as well as assisting those companies that look at communication as more than just marketing, but as a valuable business resource in the long term. Through strategy, storytelling, design, and digital marketing, Growthkul intends to make companies better communicators and better brands in an increasingly competitive world.About GrowthkulGrowthkul is an integrated creative agency based in Faridabad, Haryana, specialising in corporate video production, graphic design, Pitch deck designing, branding, website development, and digital marketing. Serving clients across Delhi NCR and India, the company helps businesses communicate through strategic storytelling, visual design, and performance-focused marketing solutions.Website: https://growthkul.com

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