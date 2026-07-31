Bray announces he will not seek re-election as Senate President Pro Tem in November

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

STATEHOUSE (July 31, 2026) – Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) announced today he does not intend to seek re-election as Senate President Pro Tempore in November.

The job of President Pro Tem is to lead the Senate, which involves setting legislative priorities, appointing chairman and assigning all bills filed each session to committee, all while maintaining the integrity of the Senate as an institution. As the top caucus leader, the Pro Tem's job is also to represent and look out for his caucus members. Given promises to recruit and fund primary challengers for any senator who supports Bray's bid to remain the leader of the Senate, he has determined he will not put members in jeopardy from their own party simply because he is asking members to support his re-election as Pro Tem.

"Serving as the President Pro Tem of the Senate for eight years has been among the most significant honors of my life, but it's time for the Senate to choose another leader," Bray said. "Our caucus has led the way in numerous policy areas, passing laws that resulted in more than 20 tax cuts, initiatives to lower the cost of health care, laws that resulted in a sharp increase in literacy rates in our schools, and measures that ushered in record capital investment through 2024. That's a track record I will always stand behind, and I'm incredibly proud to have accomplished this work as the Pro Tem alongside my distinguished colleagues."

During Bray's tenure, the Indiana General Assembly accomplished major conservative policy wins like banning foreign adversaries, including China, from owning land in Indiana, protecting women's sports, increasing election security and protecting life as the first state in the nation to adopt a strong pro-life abortion ban.

Bray will continue to serve in the President Pro Tem role and manage the day-to-day operations of the Senate until the election of a new Pro Tem in November. As he has always done, he will continue to serve the Hoosiers of Senate District 37 to the best of his ability as a member of the Indiana Senate.

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BACKGROUND: The Indiana Senate selects a new President Pro Tempore every other year in November. Bray was first elected to the Pro Tem position in 2018 after his predecessor, David Long, retired from the Senate. He represents Senate District 37, which includes Morgan County and portions of Johnson, Owen and Putnam counties.

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Contact: Molly Swigart, Communications Director

molly.swigart@iga.in.gov

317-232-9521