Gray, Gray & Gray Ranked Among Top 200 Accounting Firms in U.S. for 14th Consecutive Year

Being named to this year’s Top 200 list reflects what has always set Gray, Gray & Gray apart: our commitment to providing exceptional service and being partners to our clients.” — James DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST, Leading Partner, Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, an accounting and business advisory firm based in Canton, MA, has been named one of the country’s Top 200 accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine. The publication ranked Gray, Gray & Gray as the 127th largest accounting firm in the U.S., eight places higher than in 2025, and the third-largest accounting firm in Massachusetts. This marks the fourteenth consecutive year the firm has been ranked among the country’s Top 200 firms.

“Being named to this year’s Top 200 list reflects what has always set Gray, Gray & Gray apart: our commitment to providing exceptional service and being partners to our clients,” said James DeLeo, Leading Partner at Gray, Gray & Gray. “We know our clients, and they know us. That relationship allows us to deliver the quality, proactive service they need to help navigate their evolving challenges and opportunities. It is this combination of technical expertise and personal attention that continues to drive our growth and earns the trust of clients we serve.”

For the past 36 years, INSIDE Public Accounting has ranked the largest public accounting firms in the U.S. based on net revenues. The annual ranking is compiled through a nationwide survey and analysis of public accounting firms.

Gray, Gray & Gray has also been named to INSIDE Public Accounting magazine’s “Best of the Best” list as one of the nation’s best-managed firms. The firm has been recognized as a Regional Leader by Accounting Today; named to the Boston Business Journal’s 2025 “Fast50” list of the fastest-growing companies in the region; ranked among New England’s Fastest Growing Companies by the Boston Globe; and named by Financial Times as one of the 300 fastest-growing companies in the Americas.

Gray, Gray & Gray serves clients across a broad range of industries and is a member of CPAmerica Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit www.gggllp.com.



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