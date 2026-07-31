Christian Hip Hop Artist Ronnelia Ignites Hope with New Single 'Lights Up' Featuring Canton Jones

Featuring Canton Jones, Ronnelia's "Lights Up" is a bold Christian Hip Hop anthem inspiring faith, hope and purpose in a generation searching for truth.

In a world filled with darkness, 'Lights Up' reminds us that God is still completing His work in us. Don't dim your faith—let His light shine through you and bring hope to someone else."” — Ronnelia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when headlines are dominated by uncertainty, division, and hardship, Christian Hip Hop recording artist Ronnelia is answering with a message the world desperately needs—hope. Her powerful new single, "Lights Up," featuring Grammy Award-nominated, Stellar Award-winning, Billboard and Mediabase charting artist Canton Jones, is available now on all major streaming platforms, delivering an unapologetic reminder that God's purpose remains constant and His light still shines through those who trust Him.Written by Israel Bell, Ronnelia, and Canton Jones, and produced by acclaimed producer Israel "Izzy" Bell, Lights Up is a bold Christian Hip Hop anthem that blends dynamic lyricism, worship, and contemporary Gospel influences into an inspiring declaration of faith. More than a song, it is an invitation for believers to rise above fear, discouragement, and distraction by allowing the light of Christ to shine through every area of their lives.The release comes as Canton Jones continues building momentum with his Billboard and Mediabase charting hit "Praise On Go," making Lights Up a powerful collaboration between two Kingdom-minded artists committed to using music as a vehicle for ministry, encouragement, and cultural impact."In times like these, we need a message of hope and promise that is just as aggressive as the hardships we are facing," says Ronnelia. "From political division to pew dramas, Lights Up reminds us that God will complete the work He started. My prayer is that every listener chooses to turn their light up by allowing God to live, move, and be seen through them."That message is deeply personal for the DMV native, whose ministry has always been rooted in the promise of Philippians 1:6:"Being confident of this very thing, that He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus."For Ronnelia, this scripture has become more than a favorite verse—it has been the foundation of her faith journey and the inspiration behind her music. Every lyric she writes reflects her desire to encourage people to trust God's process, remain steadfast in their faith, and recognize that He is never finished working in their lives.A worshipper at heart and the daughter of accomplished orchestra conductor Chuck Carthan, Ronnelia has cultivated a distinctive voice within Christian Hip Hop by combining scriptural truth, authentic storytelling, and musical excellence. Raised in the DMV (Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia), she has emerged as one of the genre's rising voices, creating music that resonates with listeners across generations while remaining uncompromising in its message of faith.Her artistic mission is defined by three words:Faith. Flow. Purpose.Those words are more than a slogan—they are the foundation of a ministry dedicated to reaching hearts, shifting culture, and pointing people to Jesus Christ. Whether through hard-hitting verses, worshipful melodies, or transparent testimony, Ronnelia continues to prove that Christian Hip Hop can be both culturally relevant and spiritually transformative.With Lights Up, she delivers a timely reminder that believers are called to illuminate their homes, communities, churches, workplaces, and cities with the love and truth of Christ. At a moment when many are searching for answers, the record boldly declares that hope is found not in circumstances, but in God's unfailing promises.As Christian Hip Hop continues to influence audiences around the world, Lights Up stands as a testament to the power of faith-filled music to inspire, encourage, and unite people through a message that transcends generations and cultures."Lights Up" featuring Canton Jones is now available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, TIDAL, and all major digital streaming platforms worldwide.About RonneliaRonnelia is a Christian Hip Hop recording artist, songwriter, worshipper, and minister whose music is rooted in scripture and driven by purpose. A native of the DMV and the daughter of accomplished orchestra conductor Chuck Carthan, she has developed a signature sound that blends worship, Christian Hip Hop, and authentic storytelling to encourage faith, inspire hope, and impact lives. Through every performance and every recording, Ronnelia remains committed to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ while empowering a generation to boldly live out their faith.

Lights- Ronnelia-Canton Jones

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