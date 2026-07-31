CMC Division of Culture & Heritage Announces Opening of 2027 Arts & History Re-Grant Programs

The Cape May County Board of County Commissioners and Division of Culture & Heritage is pleased to announce the opening of the 2027 Local Arts Program (LAP) and County History Partnership Program (CHPP) on Monday, Aug 3.

Together, these competitive re-grant programs provide more than $275,000 in funding to support organizations that enrich, preserve, and promote the arts and history of Cape May County.

Approximately $200,000 is available through the Local Arts Program (LAP) to support nonprofit arts organizations, municipalities, educational institutions, and other eligible organizations that offer public arts programming, arts education, creative placemaking initiatives, and special arts projects benefiting Cape May County residents and visitors.

Approximately $75,978 is available through the County History Partnership Program (CHPP) to support organizations dedicated to preserving, interpreting, and sharing the history of Cape May County and New Jersey. Eligible projects include museum programming, exhibitions, collections care, research, educational initiatives, interpretive projects, and other activities that increase public access to local history.

The programs are made possible by funds from the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners through the Division of Culture & Heritage, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and the New Jersey Historical Commission.

“Cape May County is proud to support organizations that preserve our rich history, expand access to the arts, and create meaningful cultural experiences for residents and visitors alike," said Commissioner Director Leonard C. Desiderio. "I encourage all eligible applicants to take advantage of this competitive regrant opportunity that strengthens our communities and enrich the quality of life throughout Cape May County.”

Funding is available through General Operating Support, General Programming Support, and Special Project Support categories. Eligible applicants include IRS-designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, municipalities, colleges and universities, educational institutions, museums, historical societies, and other organizations that meet the eligibility requirements outlined in the applicable program guidelines.

Organizations interested in applying must first submit a letter of intent (LOI). Only applicants whose LOI has been reviewed and approved by the Cape May County Division of Culture & Heritage will be invited to submit a full grant application.

Organizations are encouraged to review the program guidelines, eligibility requirements, and application materials before submitting a LOI.

For complete program information, eligibility requirements, deadlines, and application materials, please visit:

www.cmcculture.net

For additional information, please contact:

Cape May County Division of Culture & Heritage

4 Moore Road

Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

(609) 465-1066

culture@co.cape-may.nj.us