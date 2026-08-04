Blue Balloon Books Announces the Release of Neville's Oasis by Award-Winning Author Joann Howeth

Neville's Oasis Blue Balloon Books logo

Featuring lyrical storytelling and watercolor illustrations, the picture book explores belonging, friendship, forgiveness, and the true meaning of home.

Readers who enjoyed Charlie Mackesy’s The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse would most appreciate a story like Neville’s Oasis.” — —Readers’ Favorite, 5-Star Review

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Balloon Books is proud to announce the release of Neville’s Oasis, the third book by award-winning author Joann Howeth, set to publish on August 4, 2026. This beautifully illustrated children’s book explores themes of belonging, forgiveness, friendship, and the meaning of home.

Set against a desert landscape and painted in beautiful watercolor illustrations, Neville’s Oasis follows Neville, a tenderhearted camel who flees home after his nomadic owner, Zaheed, scolds him for accidentally stepping on an essential compass. Hurt and convinced he is no longer appreciated, Neville sets off toward a lush oasis with his loyal companion, Beetle, believing that happiness awaits in the cool shade, sweet figs, and endless water.

But the journey proves more difficult than expected. Lost among towering sand dunes and deceived by shimmering mirages, Neville and Beetle soon discover that finding paradise is not as simple as they imagined. And when they finally arrive at the oasis of their dreams, Neville realizes something even more important: Home is less about where you are and more about who you are with.

Neville’s Oasis is a thoughtful story about love, forgiveness, and companionship, reminding readers that the people who care for us are what truly make a place feel like home. With lyrical storytelling and watercolor artwork, this book is well-suited for bedtime reading, classrooms, family story time, and audiences including children, parents, librarians, educators, and gift buyers.

About the Author

Joann Howeth has always loved books. Her father taught her to read when she was four years old, which soon led to the creation of her own stories. At first, they were just in her head as a way to help her fall asleep at night. Later, she started writing them down and has been doing so ever since.

Joann possesses a deep love for all animals. Despite the many that have found their way into her care, she has yet to adopt a camel. She, on the other hand, has been adopted by a mischievous black cat named Ghost.

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About Blue Balloon Books

Blue Balloon Books is a premium hybrid publisher of children's books, combining expert editing, illustration, and design with the speed, control, and creative partnership of independent publishing. Blue Balloon Books helps authors bring high-quality children's books to life while maintaining ownership of their work and enjoying a collaborative publishing experience.

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