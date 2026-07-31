Cleveroad ranks among the top 10 software development companies in New York in Clutch's July 2026 update, based on verified client reviews and market presence.

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clutch, the B2B ratings and reviews platform, has published its July 2026 ranking of the top software developers in New York Cleveroad , a custom software development company with offices in the United States and Estonia, placed among the top 10 firms in a directory that covers 808 providers serving the New York market.The Clutch ranking evaluates service providers through verified client interviews, project and experience data, and measured market presence. Ratings for the New York directory were last updated on July 28, 2026. The category's Leaders Matrix separates 15 leaders from 15 contenders, positioning firms along two axes: Ability to Deliver and service focus concentration.The 10 companies leading the New York directory for Q3 2026 are:CleveroadSimformEmpatVentionDOOR3Iron Forge DevelopmentMetaProjectBit by Bit Computer ConsultantsTroy Web ConsultingFocusReactiveCleveroadFounded in 2011 and headquartered at 2 Park Avenue in New York, Cleveroad has built more than 300 web, mobile, and AI-driven products for startups, scaleups, and enterprises. Serving the New York market, the company holds a 4.9 rating across 81 verified reviews and provides custom software development services , web and mobile engineering, AI agents, generative AI, IT consulting, and IT staff augmentation.SimformA full-stack engineering firm, rated 4.8 across 86 reviews, with delivery history in 14 countries. Its practice covers AI development, cloud consulting, ERP, and enterprise app modernization. Recent work includes rebuilding an online registration and signup platform for an education company to improve reliability and scalability.EmpatRated 5.0 from 147 reviews, with project experience spanning 21 industries. Work centers on AI-driven products, mobile applications, and custom software creation. A recent engagement produced a HIPAA-compliant digital health platform for a healthtech consultancy. Reviewers point to integration with in-house teams and compressed delivery timelines.VentionA New York-headquartered engineering firm rated 4.9 from 101 reviews, with completed projects in 16 countries. Services run across custom software, blockchain, cloud, DevOps, staff augmentation, and application testing. A recent engagement supplied React front-end development, QA, and infrastructure management to an AI company.DOOR3A New York consultancy rated 4.9 across 47 reviews, with most of its project history concentrated in New York City. Work divides between custom software development, AI consulting, and UX/UI design. Recent projects include a database migration from an Access engine to SQL for a software company. Construction, financial services, and nonprofit clients feature heavily in its portfolio.Iron Forge DevelopmentRated 4.8 from 21 reviews, serving New York with engagements in custom software, AR/VR, blockchain, ERP, and enterprise app modernization. Recent work covers UI/UX audits and custom React application development. Clients describe the team as flexible and strategic on complex builds handled with minimal input.MetaProjectRated 5.0 across 16 reviews, four of them submitted in the past six months. The firm handles full-cycle custom software, mobile, and web development, including UX/UI design and front- and back-end work in Next.js and React for an AI software company. Clients cite a business-first approach to scoping and consistent on-time delivery.Bit by Bit Computer ConsultantsA New York firm rated 4.9 from 54 reviews, pairing managed IT services with custom software development and cybersecurity. Recent work includes a financial services migration covering hardware procurement, switch configuration, and VPN setup. Legal, education, automotive, and nonprofit clients make up much of its history.Troy Web ConsultingA Cohoes, New York consultancy rated 4.9 from 17 reviews, six of them submitted in the past six months and all rated five stars. Work covers custom software, web and mobile development, and UX/UI design, including an RBDMS platform with a field inspection system built for a nonprofit organization. Education, medical, insurance, and energy clients appear across its reviews.FocusReactiveBased on Lexington Avenue in New York, rated 4.9 from 25 reviews, with work delivered in 11 countries. The team focuses on web development, custom software, and e-commerce, including a SaaS CMS product built with JavaScript components for a digital marketing company. A recent client credited the team with a modern backend and faster site performance.American companies make up the largest share of Cleveroad's portfolio, ranging from funded startups to midmarket and enterprise organizations. Recent U.S. work includes a web platform for a STEM education provider reaching more than 500,000 students across over 1,000 schools and 150 districts, and Flutter development support for a web and app agency with roughly 1,600 completed projects. Education, financial services, insurance, medical, and eCommerce account for most engagements."New York buyers compare development partners against a dense local market, so placement here says something specific about delivery," said Ivan Stepankov, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Cleveroad. "Every input to this ranking comes from clients who agreed to be interviewed about work we actually shipped."The placement adds to Cleveroad's record of Clutch recognition across service categories and geographies. In Q1 2026, the company was named one of the top five custom software development firms in the United States with an Ability to Deliver score of 40 out of 40, and in April it entered the top five healthcare app developers in the U.S. directory.About CleveroadCleveroad is a custom software development company founded in 2011, with offices in the United States and Estonia. The company builds web and mobile applications, AI/ML solutions, and dedicated development teams for businesses in healthcare, logistics, retail, fintech, and other industries. Cleveroad serves clients across North America, Western Europe, and the Middle East. More information: cleveroad.com

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