The Lord of the Rings™ Shadow and Flame Straight American Single Malt Whiskey Now Available

Officially licensed collectible whiskey inspired by the legendary battle between Gandalf™ and the Balrog™ arrives online

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of New Line Cinema’s The Lord of the Rings™ films can now experience one of Middle-earth's most iconic moments in an entirely new way with the release of The Lord of the Rings™ Shadow and Flame Straight American Single Malt Whiskey, an officially licensed collectible whiskey inspired by the unforgettable confrontation between Gandalf™ and the Balrog™ in the Mines of Moria.

Created by Syzygy Forge in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Tennessee Legend Distillery, Shadow and Flame pairs premium American single malt whiskey with collectible presentation worthy of one of fantasy's most celebrated stories.

The bottle's innovative layered artwork features Gandalf™ on the transparent front label while the fiery Balrog™ emerges dramatically through the whiskey itself, creating a striking display piece that captures the power and intensity of the legendary encounter.

"We took our time to get this one right," said Jordan Costner, Founder and Creative Director of Syzygy Forge. "Every detail, from the whiskey itself to the collectible presentation, was designed to honor one of the most memorable moments in The Lord of the Rings™. We wanted fans to feel like they're bringing a piece of that story home."

Crafted as a Straight American Single Malt Whiskey, Shadow and Flame offers a rich profile with notes of toasted oak, caramelized malt, baking spice, dark fruit, and a warm, lingering finish. Every bottle is designed to be equally at home on a collector's shelf or enjoyed with friends while revisiting the beloved film trilogy.

Produced in partnership with Tennessee Legend Distillery, Shadow and Flame reflects a shared commitment to quality craftsmanship and premium American whiskey.

The Lord of the Rings™ Shadow and Flame Straight American Single Malt Whiskey is available for pre-order through SyzygyForge.com for customers in eligible shipping states.

Starting August 1st, Shadow and Flame will also be available at Tennessee Legend Distillery retail locations throughout Tennessee and through select retail partners in authorized markets, with additional retail expansion planned as distribution continues to grow.

Consumers can learn more and reserve their bottle by visiting www.syzygyforge.com.

Shadow and Flame joins Syzygy Forge's growing collection of officially licensed The Lord of the Rings™ collectible spirits, celebrating the unforgettable characters, stories, and moments that continue to inspire generations of fans around the world.

To learn more or purchase The Lord of the Rings™ Shadow and Flame Straight American Single Malt Whiskey, visit www.syzygyforge.com.

About The Lord of the Rings

Based on the revered The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit books by J.R.R. Tolkien, New Line Cinema’s epic six-film series directed by Peter Jackson has been embraced by generations of fans, earning $6 billion at the global box office and 17 Academy Awards, becoming the most awarded series in cinematic history. Set in Middle-earth, the series begins as Frodo Baggins embarks on a perilous mission to destroy the legendary One Ring, and an adventure like no other continues from there. In 2021, the Library of Congress selected The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring for preservation in the United States National Film Registry. Following the first film’s milestone 25th anniversary in 2026, a new film, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, is planned for release in theaters, with additional films to come.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products



Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Syzygy Forge

info@syzygyforge.com

www.syzygyforge.com

© New Line Productions Inc. All rights reserved. THE LORD OF THE RINGS TRILOGY and all names of the characters, items, events, and places therein are ™ of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC under license to New Line Productions, Inc. (s26)

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