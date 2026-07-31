SLED Charges Horry County Man with Insurance Fraud

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Christopher John Angulo, 46, with two counts of Presenting a False Claim for Insurance – Value $10,000 or More and two counts of Obtaining a Signature or Property Under False Pretenses – Value $10,000 or More on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The South Carolina Department of Insurance requested the SLED investigation.

Details can be found in the attached warrants.

Angulo was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Department of Insurance.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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