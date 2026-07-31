Governor Lamont Applauds U.S. Navy’s Announcement of $76.6 Billion Contract Awarded to General Dynamics Electric Boat

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement on the announcement that the U.S. Navy has awarded General Dynamics Electric Boat $29.5 billion for five additional Columbia-class submarines, $42.1 billion for nine additional Virginia-Class submarines, and additional support for shipyard infrastructure:

“This is fantastic news for Connecticut and for Electric Boat. With these multi-year contracts, the Navy has made clear what we’ve known all along: Electric Boat builds the best submarines in the world, and Connecticut has the best workforce in the world to build them. This is a commitment to years of shipbuilding right here in our state, meaning more jobs and growth in our communities. That’s why we’re investing in affordable housing, transportation, and great schools, so that the families moving to the New London area to build the future of our Navy have every reason to put down roots and stay. Congratulations to the men and women of Electric Boat and thank you for your work keeping our country safe.”