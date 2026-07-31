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Air Quality

CPHS participates in a regional community health improvement plan  (CHIP) effort to increase access to air quality information. State-run air quality monitoring is spaced far apart for regional coverage, and our rural towns and residents need better data. Thanks to grants from the MA Dept. of Environmental Protection, no-cost sensors were provided to local towns and school systems. These sensors join the Healthy Air Network, which monitors air quality in our region — where our residents can watch it in real time — and contributes to the national data included in weather apps.

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Air Quality

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