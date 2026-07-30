Public Notice of Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Washington County Central Reuse System Project

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Provo Area Office, in coordination with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, St. George Field Office, has published a Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Washington County Central Reuse System Project. As proposed, the Central Reuse System would serve the communities of Washington County in southwest Utah. The project would deliver secondary irrigation water supplies and augment potable water supplies by conveying non-potable reuse to municipal and agricultural users in exchange for current outdoor irrigation sources. The source of the non-potable reuse is reclaimed water. For more information, please visit the project website at www.wcwcd.gov/centralreuseea/.

A 30-day public comment period on the Draft EA begins July 30, 2026, and ends August 28, 2026. Comments are best submitted via email to comments@baxterenvllc.com but can also be submitted via standard mail to Reclamation at the following address.

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation

Central Reuse System Draft EA

302 East Lakeview Parkway

Provo, Utah 84606