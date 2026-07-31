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Notice of Fire Restriction Rescindment of Orders

Public Notice
State of Utah
Department of Natural Resources
Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands

Fire Restriction Rescindment of Orders SWCLO2631, SWCLO2632, SWCLO2633, SWCLO2634, & SWCLO2635

Moderated fire danger indices and improved weather conditions have resulted in reduced wildfire hazard in Southwest Utah. As a result, Stage 2 fire restrictions (on all open fires) enacted by the above Closure Orders are hereby rescinded within the areas described below beginning July 31, 2026 at 0001 hours.

Fire danger is still expected to remain high as summer months progress; therefore, Stage 1 fire restrictions enacted by Closure Order #SWCLO2601, SWCLO2602, SWCLO2603, SWCLO2604, & SWCLO2605 are still in place.

Area Description: All unincorporated private and all state lands within Beaver, Iron, Washington, Garfield, and Kane counties. This order does not affect private lands within incorporated towns or city limits.

Effective Date: 12:01 am, Friday, July 31, 2026

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Notice of Fire Restriction Rescindment of Orders

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