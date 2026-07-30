SYSTEM MAINTENANCE: AUGUST 10–11, 2026

The Town of East Greenwich wishes to inform residents that our system will be unavailable on Monday, August 10th and Tuesday, August 11th due to scheduled system maintenance.

During this outage, the Finance Department will be unable to:

Process any payments — in-person, online (web), or by phone

Provide information on tax or sewer accounts

Provide information on accounts payable

The Town Clerk's Office will also be unavailable to process credit card payments during this time.

All services are expected to resume normal operations on Wednesday, August 12th.

Please note that Town offices will be closed on Monday, August 10th , in observance of Victory Day.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience as we work to improve our systems. If you have a payment due during this time, please plan accordingly and submit payment before August 10th or after services resume.

Thank you for your understanding.