Natural Resources Police Joining National Night Out in Maryland Neighborhoods on Aug. 4

July 31, 2026

NRP officers join forces with the community at a 2025 National Night Out event in Oakland, where a patrol vehicle was fingerpainted by attending children. Maryland DNR photo.

Maryland Natural Resources Police officers will visit communities throughout Maryland on Tuesday, Aug. 4 in support of National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign promoting partnerships between the police and the neighborhoods they serve.

The National Night Out campaign was established in 1984 and has grown to include more than a million community members in all 50 states. Maryland’s community events include block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and public safety demonstrations.

“National Night Out is an opportunity to strengthen the relationships we’ve built throughout our communities while working together to create safer, more connected neighborhoods,” said Maj. Catherine Medellin, NRP Community Partnerships Bureau Chief. “Behind every badge is a dedicated public servant who understands the importance of trust, collaboration, and meaningful community partnerships. We’re proud to continue strengthening those connections through opportunities like National Night Out, where positive engagement helps build relationships between law enforcement and the communities we serve.”

NRP officers will visit neighborhoods in counties around the state to participate in family-friendly activities, community-building events, and safety presentations. All are invited to join the events. Officers can be found at the following locations:

Eastern Region

Princess Anne, Somerset County – 30660 Hampden Ave. (Garland Hayward Youth Center)

Berlin, Worcester County – 125 Flower St. (Dr. William Henry Park)

Crisfield, Somerset County – 715 Broadway (Somers Cove Marina)

Centreville, Queen Anne’s County – 125 Ruthsburg Road (Queen Anne’s County High School)

St. Michaels, Talbot County – 911 S. Talbot St. (Bay Hundred Community Pool)

Worton, Kent County – 10932 Worton Road (Worton Park)

Southern Region

Millersville, Anne Arundel County – 1064 Kinder Farm Park Road (Kinder Farm Park)

Chesapeake Beach, Calvert County – 3825 Gordon Stinnett Ave. (Kellam’s Field)

Mechanicsville, St. Mary’s County – 26845 Cox Drive (Country Lakes Park)

District Heights, Prince George’s County – 6417 Marlboro Pike (Athletic Republic)

La Plata, Charles County – 6330 Crain Highway (American Legion)

Annapolis, Anne Arundel County – 1040 Annapolis Mall Road (Annapolis Mall)

Brandywine, Prince George’s County – 16608 Brandywine Road (Baden Volunteer Fire Department)

Brooklyn Park, Anne Arundel County – 320 10th Ave. (Brooklyn Park Youth Athletic Association)

Edgewater, Anne Arundel County – 529 Londontown Road (Edgewater Volunteer Fire Department)

Central Region

Bel Air, Harford County – 608 N. Tollgate Road (Harford County Equestrian Center)

North East, Cecil County – 302 Cherry St. (North East Town Park)

Halethorpe, Baltimore County – 1000 Hilltop Circle (University of Maryland, Baltimore County)

Gaithersburg, Montgomery County – 810 S Frederick Ave. (Casey Community Center)

Gaithersburg, Montgomery County – 18205 Lost Knife Circle (Cider Mill Apartments)

Germantown, Montgomery County – 20200 Observation Drive (Montgomery College, Germantown Campus)

Taneytown, Carroll County – 49 Memorial Drive (Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company)

Western Region