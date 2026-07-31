Does Kelly Ayotte Support Trump’s Temper Tantrum?



The Trump Administration has admitted to canceling $5 million dollars in energy grant funding for New Hampshire because the state “did not vote for him.” States due to receive funding for clean energy projects saw grants terminated “based solely” on whether or not they “had voted for Kamala Harris.”

The millions in lost funding would have added capacity to the state’s power grid and reduce industrial costs. While some states have taken action to “sue the Trump administration,” Kelly Ayotte has once again remained silent.

Trump’s latest tantrum could send energy prices soaring. Under Ayotte, Granite Staters have already seen their electricity bills increase by nearly 15%. On top of that, New Hampshire families will see their electricity bills jump by upwards of $18 a month. Ayotte has also slashed renewable energy solutions and has yet to call for a pause on data centers that threaten to drive up electric costs even higher.

“Granite Staters are paying the price yet again for another one of Trump’s temper tantrums and Kelly Ayotte couldn’t care less,” said NHDP Chair Ray Buckley. “Instead of demanding New Hampshire’s money back, Ayotte is giving Trump exactly what he wants — her silence.”