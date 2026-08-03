Sirius Medical Announces Partnership with Menges Medical to Expand Access to the Pintuition in Switzerland

Sirius Medical announces a partnership with Menges Medical to expand access to the Pintuition® navigation system in Switzerland.

EINDHOVEN , NOORD-BRABANT , NETHERLANDS, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sirius Medical, developer of the Pintuition® navigation system, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Menges Medical to support the growing adoption of Pintuition in breast cancer surgery across Switzerland.

Through this collaboration, hospitals and breast care teams in Switzerland will have expanded access to Pintuition through both Sirius Medical and Menges Medical, strengthening local support and increasing availability of the technology for surgeons and healthcare providers.

Sirius Medical’s Pintuition is designed to help surgeons localize and navigate towards marked tissue during breast-conserving surgery. The system is built to support workfow fexibility, surgical confdence, and an improved experience for care teams and patients.

Menges Medical brings extensive experience in supporting innovative medical technologies in the Swiss healthcare market and will work closely with Sirius Medical to help healthcare professionals implement Pintuition in their clinical practice.

“We are excited to work together with Menges Medical to further strengthen our presence in Switzerland,” said Heinz Moeri, Business Development Director Switzerland at Sirius Medical. “Their strong relationships within the Swiss healthcare community and commitment to high-quality support make them an excellent partner as we continue expanding access to Pintuition.”

“Pintuition offers surgeons an innovative navigational approach to localization that aligns well with the needs of modern breast surgery,” said Roelof Hoekstra, Country Manager Switzerland at Menges Medical. “We are proud to support Swiss hospitals and surgeons with access to this technology together with Sirius Medical.”

Sirius Medical remains fully committed to supporting customers directly in Switzerland while continuing to invest in clinical education, training, and customer support.

About Sirius Medical

With its roots deeply embedded in the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Sirius Medical is dedicated to improving care for cancer patients by delivering unsurpassed yet affordable solutions that enable precise and efcient removal of tumors. Sirius Medical is rapidly expanding with over 80,000 procedures worldwide in more than 350 centers and a global commercial network covering the USA, Western and Central Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

About Menges Medical

Menges Medizintechnik is a Swiss medical technology company that offers innovative products and customer-oriented services for hospitals, institutes,

ordinations and various healthcare facilities.The planning, installation, training and maintenance of future-driven medical technology are their focus. With their experience, they offer individual and innovative solutions for hospitals, doctors’ practices and various health care facilities throughout Switzerland.

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