SyntheticGestalt and Enamine Build the World’s Largest Experimentally Validated AI-driven Chemical Data Ecosystem

KYIV, UKRAINE, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SyntheticGestalt, a pioneering AI technology company focused on molecular innovation, and Enamine, the developer of the most extensive, synthetically accessible, and trusted chemical space, today announced a landmark collaboration to create the world’s largest 𝘪𝘯 𝘷𝘪𝘵𝘳𝘰 validated AI-driven chemical data ecosystem.

Artificial intelligence has become a powerful tool in drug discovery, but it lacks quality data to excel. Enamine has developed a curated database of billions of highly feasible REAL Compounds and has integrated its high-throughput synthesis capabilities with on-site pharmacological and ADME/Tox tests in the proprietary B-REAL discovery platform. This enabled high-speed and affordable data generation. Two companies have forged a strong partnership, leveraging SyntheticGestalt’s cutting-edge AI-driven predictive technologies to compress drug discovery timelines that traditionally span years into mere months.

In the new collaboration, with strategic support from GENIAC (Generative AI Accelerator Challenge), a subsidy program by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation, which is a national agency, SyntheticGestalt will analyze 100 industry-relevant protein targets and prioritize REAL Compounds for synthesis. Enamine will provide fully integrated capabilities of the B-REAL discovery platform, encompassing parallel synthesis, protein production, activity assays, and preclinical 𝘪𝘯 𝘷𝘪𝘵𝘳𝘰 validation – all under one roof. The resulting dataset, unprecedented in scale and scope, is expected to be released in 2027, providing the global scientific community, first of all, Japanese pharma partners, with a transformative resource to accelerate drug discovery and innovation.

Koki Shimada, CEO at SyntheticGestalt, commented: “𝘞𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘚𝘺𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘎𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘵 𝘰𝘯 𝘢 𝘴𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯: 𝘈𝘐 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘣𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘮𝘰𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘦𝘴. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘦, 𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥-𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘮𝘰𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘮𝘰𝘥𝘦𝘭 𝘡𝘈𝘖, 𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘯 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘑𝘢𝘱𝘢𝘯’𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘨𝘦, 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦’𝘴 𝘶𝘯𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘺𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘤𝘢𝘱𝘢𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴. 𝘛𝘰𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳, 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘣𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘢 𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘴𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘮 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘈𝘐 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘵 𝘶𝘯𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘦. 𝘞𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘤 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘑𝘢𝘱𝘢𝘯’𝘴 𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢, 𝘸𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘩𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘢 𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘤𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘴 100 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩-𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘴. 𝘑𝘢𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘱𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘢 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘧𝘪𝘵 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵, 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦’𝘴 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮 𝘪𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘰𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺, 𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘧𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘈𝘐 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘱𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺.”

“𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘚𝘺𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘎𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘵 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦,” added Iaroslava Kos, Director, Business Development at Enamine. “𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢 𝘣𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱 𝘵𝘰𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘦𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘰𝘸 𝘈𝘐 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘨𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘶𝘯𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘬 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘥𝘳𝘶𝘨 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺. 𝘛𝘰𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳, 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘢 𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘴𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘦𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳 𝘑𝘢𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘶𝘯𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰𝘰𝘭𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘰𝘭𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘴.”

“𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘩 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘴𝘺𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘨𝘺 𝘣𝘦𝘵𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘈𝘐 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵. 𝘉𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘚𝘺𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘎𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘵’𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦’𝘴 𝘳𝘢𝘱𝘪𝘥 𝘴𝘺𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘰𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘣𝘪𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘷𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘥 𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘴𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘥𝘪𝘨𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘱𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘴,” emphasized Petro Borysko, Director of Biology at Enamine.

Dmytro Radchenko, Head of Parallel Chemistry at Enamine, commented: “𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘦 𝘷𝘢𝘭𝘶𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘙𝘌𝘈𝘓 𝘚𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘱𝘶𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘭 𝘴𝘺𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘴, 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘴 𝘶𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘢 𝘧𝘦𝘸 𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘬𝘴. 𝘉𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘢𝘴𝘵, 𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘢 𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘴𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘮, 𝘸𝘦 𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘈𝘐-𝘥𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘷𝘪𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘢𝘱𝘪𝘥𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘥𝘪𝘨𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘩𝘺𝘴𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘰𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘷𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘯 𝘶𝘯𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘦.”

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

Enamine is the leading provider of chemical compounds and a scientifically driven, integrated discovery Contract Research Organisation for integrated drug discovery (IDD) with unique partnering opportunities in exploring new chemical spaces. The company combines access to in-house-produced screening compounds (4.8 million in stock) and building blocks (375,000 in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services in bioinformatics, biology, and chemistry to advance and accelerate drug discovery efforts. https://enamine.net/

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐋:

Enamine REAL (REadily AccessibLe) contains trillions of synthetically feasible molecules that can be synthesized at Enamine extremely fast (3-4 weeks), with high feasibility (over 80%), and inexpensive. The REAL Compounds are created by parallel chemistry through the compilation of 203K in-stock building blocks via 169 well-validated parallel synthesis protocols, underlying Enamine’s approach to design make-on-demand compounds to maximize synthesis success rate. For more information, visit: https://enamine.net/compound-collections/real-compounds

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