Whole Supp's Body Fuel Launches in 60 Applegreen Stores Across Ireland
Irish nutrition brand Whole Supp brings its ready-to-drink complete meal to 60 Applegreen stores nationwide across Ireland
For an Irish challenger brand, this is a milestone. Between commuting, work, training and family, convenience usually wins, and convenience often means sacrificing good nutrition. Whole Supp created Body Fuel to close that gap: a complete meal you can drink on the go. No shaker, no prep, best served cold.
What is in each carton
Each 475ml carton of Body Fuel contains:
- 25g plant protein
- 6.1g fibre, with prebiotic inulin for gut health
- 25 vitamins and minerals
- 7 organic superfoods, including beetroot, spinach and cacao
- Low sugar, 3.5g to 3.7g per carton
Body Fuel is vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and lactose-free, and comes in Chocolate and Vanilla.
A proud moment for an Irish brand
Whole Supp was founded in Ireland by former professional athlete Darren O'Reilly and performance nutrition scientist Dr Brian Carson. Applegreen has more than 200 stores nationwide, serving millions of customers in Ireland every year. Being stocked in 60 of them puts an Irish brand on the same shelf as the biggest names in nutrition, brands with marketing budgets that dwarf its own.
"I'm excited to see Body Fuel land in Applegreen. Getting on the shelf is the easy part though. The hard part is moving off it, and that's where our customers come in. Every carton picked up in store helps prove an Irish brand belongs there," said Darren O'Reilly, co-founder of Whole Supp.
The brand credits its customers for the listing. Every order, every review and every referral helped put Body Fuel on this shelf.
Frequently asked questions
Where to find Body Fuel
Body Fuel is stocked in 60 selected Applegreen stores across 21 counties. Find the nearest stockist with the Applegreen store locator at locations.applegreen.com. Body Fuel is also available online at wholesupp.com.
Dublin: Ballyfermot, Baldoyle, Ballybrack, Cherry Orchard, Clonsilla, Clonskeagh, Clontarf, Jobstown, Killester, Monkstown Abbey Road, Santry, St Margaret's Road, Swords
Meath: Gormanston, M1 Balbriggan, Navan (Kentstown Road), Trim
Louth: Drogheda (Newfoundwell Road), Dundalk (Newry Road), M1 Castlebellingham North
Dublin/Louth: M1 Lusk South
Wicklow: Arklow, Rathnew
Wexford: Ferns, Gorey (two locations), Wexford Drinagh, Wexford Newtown
Kildare: Kilcullen, Naas, M4 Enfield East
Meath/Kildare: Enfield
Westmeath: Athlone, Mullingar (Dublin Road)
Laois: Mountmellick, Portlaoise
Offaly: Birr
Carlow: Carlow (Killeshin Road)
Tipperary: Clonmel, Clonmel (Moangarrif)
Limerick: Corbally, Newcastle West
Waterford: Kinsalebeg, Waterford Cleaboy, Waterford Dunmore
Cork: Cork (North Ring Road), Hollyhill, Youghal (Upper Cork Hill)
Kerry: Listowel, Tralee Fairies Cross, Tralee Monavalley
Mayo: Foxford, Swinford
Monaghan: Clones, Monaghan Town
Donegal: Buncrana
Roscommon: Tulsk
Sligo: Carraroe, Sligo (Mail Coach Road)
Galway: Millennium Park
What is Body Fuel?
Whole Supp's ready-to-drink complete meal. A 475ml carton has 25g of plant protein, 6.1g of fibre, 25 vitamins and minerals and 7 organic superfoods, and is low in sugar. No preparation, best served chilled.
How is Body Fuel different from other meal drinks?
It is a complete meal, not only protein. It uses named organic superfoods, adds prebiotic fibre, and is lower in sugar than many ready-to-drink options.
Is Body Fuel vegan and gluten-free?
Yes. It is 100% plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free and lactose-free.
Who makes Body Fuel?
Whole Supp, an Irish nutrition brand founded by former professional athlete Darren O'Reilly and performance nutrition scientist Dr Brian Carson. It is headquartered in Rathmines, Dublin.
About Whole Supp
Whole Supp is an Irish nutrition brand founded by former professional athlete Darren O'Reilly and performance nutrition scientist Dr Brian Carson. It makes superfood-based complete nutrition for busy, active people: the Superfood Meal Shake, the Body Fuel ready-to-drink complete meal, and the Elevate creatine and electrolyte drink.
Products are 100% plant-based and developed with experts in nutrition, science, medicine and wellness. Whole Supp is headquartered in Rathmines, Dublin, and sells across Ireland and the UK at wholesupp.com.
Darren O'Reilly
Whole Supp
hello@wholesupp.com
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