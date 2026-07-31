NAVSAFENVTRACEN Respiratory Protection Program Management Course Earns ACE College Credit Recommendation

By Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center

NORFOLK, Va. -- The Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center (NAVSAFENVTRACEN) achieved another milestone in professional military education as its Respiratory Protection Program Management (RPPM) course earned a college credit recommendation from the American Council on Education (ACE) following an extensive evaluation by an ACE faculty review team. The recognition highlights the course's academic rigor, instructional quality and value to the Department of the Navy (DON) workforce.

The ACE recommendation enables Sailors, Marines, DON civilians and other eligible students to potentially receive academic credit through participating colleges and universities following successful completion of the course. As of July 29, 2026, when the course was officially published in the ACE Military Guide, students who successfully complete and graduate from the RPPM course on or after this date are eligible for four semester hours of lower-division baccalaureate credit.

The ACE Military Guide serves as the national standard for translating military education and professional training into academic credit recommendations. Higher education institutions nationwide use these benchmarks to evaluate military learning experiences, helping service members and civilian employees advance their education while building upon skills acquired through professional development.

The RPPM course provides students with the knowledge and practical skills required to establish, administer, evaluate and continuously improve respiratory protection programs per Department of War, DON and Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements. Students learn to identify respiratory hazards, select appropriate respiratory protection, implement medical surveillance and fit-testing programs, manage program documentation and ensure command compliance with applicable regulations and policy.

The ACE evaluation examined every aspect of the course, including curriculum content, instructor qualifications, instructional methodology, student assessments, learning outcomes and course materials. The resulting recommendation recognizes that the course’s educational outcomes are comparable to coursework offered at accredited institutions of higher education.

"This recognition reflects the high standards NAVSAFENVTRACEN sets for every course we deliver," said Cmdr. Ben Barrus, commanding officer, NAVSAFENVTRACEN." The ACE recommendation validates that our curriculum meets nationally recognized educational standards while directly supporting operational readiness across the fleet. It demonstrates our commitment to providing training that not only prepares personnel to safely accomplish the mission but also contributes to their long-term professional and academic growth."

Protecting the Fleet through Education

Respiratory protection remains one of the most critical occupational health programs across the DON as its personnel routinely operate in environments with airborne contaminants, including toxic industrial chemicals, hazardous particulates, welding fumes, asbestos, lead, paints and fuels. As such, the effectiveness of respiratory protection programs directly impacts workforce health, safety and operational readiness in both industrial and operational environments.

Throughout the course, students engage in instructor-led discussions, case studies, practical applications and scenario-based exercises. Rather than focusing solely on compliance, the curriculum emphasizes the leadership responsibilities associated with maintaining a sustainable program that protects personnel while accomplishing command missions.

"This accomplishment represents the culmination of years of collaboration among the NAVSAFENVTRACEN team,” said Dr. Aldeana Harris, NAVSAFENVTRACEN Occupational Health Training Department Head and RPPM Course Manager. “Command instructors, instructional systems designers and subject matter experts worked tirelessly to ensure the RPPM course delivers both operational relevance and academic rigor."

"Our training mission is to equip students with practical, immediately applicable knowledge and critical thinking skills to manage complex programs,” Harris added. “Earning the ACE accreditation confirms our students are receiving an education that has lasting value throughout their naval careers and beyond."

The achievement reflects NAVSAFENVTRACEN's ongoing commitment to educational excellence. Since earning institutional accreditation through the Council on Occupational Education in 2023, the command continues to strengthen curriculum development, modernize instructional delivery and align its catalog with nationally recognized educational standards.

For students, the benefits extend well beyond the classroom. RPPM graduates can apply the recommended academic credit toward associate or bachelor’s degree programs at participating institutions, reducing both the time and cost associated with earning a college degree. The recommendation further reinforces the Navy and Marine Corps’ commitment to lifelong learning and continuous professional development.

NAVSAFENTRACEN continues to pursue additional ACE evaluations for other courses within its safety, occupational health, industrial hygiene, environmental, and emergency management training portfolios in support of the command’s strategic objective to deliver world-class education that enhances warfighting readiness while creating meaningful educational opportunities for DON personnel.

“As the Navy continues to evolve to meet emerging operational challenges, NAVSAFENVTRACEN remains committed to developing highly trained professionals capable of protecting the force, preserving combat capability, and ensuring mission success,” Barrus said. “The ACE recommendation for the RPPM course demonstrates that excellence in operational training and excellence in higher education can go hand in hand; benefiting individual students, their commands, and ultimately the readiness of the Fleet.”

Visit https://navalsafetycommand.navy.mil/Learning/NAVSAFENVTRACEN/ for more information on NAVSAFENVTRACEN training opportunities and programs.