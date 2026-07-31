African Logistics and Communications Symposium concludes, leaders highlight partnerships, security, and prosperity

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia —The inaugural 2026 African Logistics and Communications Symposium, co-hosted by U.S. Africa Command and the Ethiopian National Defense Force, concluded after five days of strategic dialogue and collaboration July 31, 2026, in Addis Ababa.

The symposium merged two longstanding events — the West Africa Logistics Conference and Africa Endeavor — into a single, continent-wide forum for the first time which emphasized the critical importance logistics and communication has in security and economic prosperity.

“Together, they [logistics and communications] constitute two of the most decisive instruments of national power,” said Dr. Alemu Sime Feyisa, Ethiopian Minister of Transport and Logistics, during hisclosing remarks at the symposium. “No nation can effectively protect its sovereignty, preserve its stability, or secure its prosperity without resilient logistics networks and reliable communication systems.”

The event brought over 200 senior military leaders, logistics and communications experts, and industry representatives together from nearly 40 African nations, along with partners from the African Union, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Commerce and industry.

“I am proud, and we should all be proud, that we made history with this event,” said Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, director of logistics, AFRICOM. “This event was truly groundbreaking and historic, and so much more than just that, we have forged bonds and friendships in brotherhood and sisterhood that will empower and enable us against our shared challenges over the next year and years to come.”

Over the course of the event, participants engaged in high-level panels, technical breakout sessions, and networking opportunities that progressed from broad strategic discussions to concrete, actionable initiatives.

Leadership from the U.S. and participating nations also emphasized the value of strong industry engagement, noting that integrating these warfighting functions together and with industry enables scalable, integrated solutions across Africa. Participants welcomed the chance to engage with defense industry partners who showcased various technologies and developments, from use of AI in logistics to drone and cutting-edge cyber defense capabilities.

“The industrial exhibitors that have been shown to us can manufacture some materials or some hardware that would be useful for us in our operations in Africa,” said Col. William Wabwire, chief of logistics for the Uganda People’s Defence Force Air Force and participant in the event, “and we plan to reach out to them to explore opportunities to enhance our logistics in the coming weeks and months.”

Wabwire and others also highlighted the value of meeting new colleagues and learning best practices from other African logistics and communications professionals.

“I think we are all leaving this symposium with new and improved relationships, and a stronger understanding of how we can work together,” said Col. Slade Smith, director of communications, AFRICOM. “It’s going to be the planning, preparation, and trust across the logistics and cyber domains that will enable future operations - and that begins here, at events like ALCS.”