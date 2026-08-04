Zentrovia Solutions Launches ZenPub, a White-Label Digital Publishing Platform for Academic Publishers and Aggregators.
ZenPub launch coincides with Zentrovia’s first anniversary of operations and the growth of ZenFlip to more than 700 organizations worldwide.
Self-serve onboarding means publishers can go from sign-up to live storefront in days, not months. Content ingestion is handled through direct uploads, ONIX feed integration, or REST API, with titles going live within minutes. Libraries can catalogue content immediately through MARC 21 record exports and KBART holdings files for knowledge base updates.
ONE PLATFORM FOR INSTITUTIONAL AND INDIVIDUAL SALES
ZenPub is designed to serve both sides of a publisher’s market from a single storefront. Institutional buyers - university libraries, research organizations, hospital networks - can license content under subscription or perpetual access models. Individual readers can purchase titles directly by credit card or redeem access codes. Geo-based pricing allows publishers to set different price points by market. No separate systems, no separate contracts.
AI SEARCH SCOPED TO PUBLISHER CONTENT
ZenPub’s AI search assistant is scoped to the publisher’s own content collection - not the open web. A reader searching for a clinical concept, economic model, or legal doctrine surfaces the exact paragraph or section across the full catalogue, or within a single selected title. Every chapter is auto-tagged on ingestion against more than 30 controlled vocabulary standards, including LCSH, ERIC, JEL, AGROVOC, and ACM CCS. Controlled vocabulary codes are surfaced inline within the reading interface.
COUNTER 5.1 REPORTING, BUILT IN
COUNTER 5.1 TR, DR, and IR reports are generated automatically - no manual configuration, no exports to manage. Institutional buyers can pull their own usage reports independently. Publishers receive an aggregate view across all accounts, with real-time usage data by title, chapter, institution, and country.
ZENGUY: AI ADMIN ASSISTANT
ZenGuy, ZenPub’s built-in AI assistant, lets publishers, aggregators, and library administrators manage the platform through natural language. Administrators can generate COUNTER reports, renewal lists, or content gap analyses, and handle institutional access, invoices, and onboarding without navigating menus. ZenGuy is scoped separately for each role - publishers, aggregators, and library admins each see only their own data and actions.
“Academic publishers have been stuck choosing between expensive enterprise platforms with long implementation cycles and no-frills tools that can’t serve institutional buyers properly. ZenPub removes that trade-off. A publisher can go live on their own domain in under a week, sell to libraries and individual readers from the same storefront, and keep every dollar they earn.”
— Jagadish C U, Founder and CEO, Zentrovia Solutions
ZENTROVIA MARKS ONE YEAR OF OPERATIONS
August 4, 2026 marks Zentrovia’s first anniversary. In its first year, ZenFlip - Zentrovia’s platform that transforms PDFs into interactive, AI-powered flipbooks - grew to serve more than 700 organizations. Alongside ZenFlip and ZenPub, Zentrovia has delivered specialized solutions in content accessibility, audiobook generation, accessible ePub conversion, eLearning, association technology, and eCommerce for publishers.
ZenPub is available immediately at zenpub.zentrovia.tech. Publishers interested in a guided walkthrough can join Zentrovia’s weekly webinar every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Eastern, or write to hello@zentrovia.tech to book a custom demo slot.
ABOUT ZENPUB
ZenPub is a white-label digital publishing platform for academic publishers, learned societies, aggregators, and eLearning companies. It provides self-serve, custom-domain publishing infrastructure with COUNTER 5.1 reporting, AI-scoped search, MARC 21 and KBART exports, ONIX ingestion, institutional and B2C sales from a single storefront, and ZenGuy, an AI admin assistant for publishers, aggregators, and library administrators.
zenpub.zentrovia.tech
ABOUT ZENTROVIA SOLUTIONS
Zentrovia Solutions is an AI-first content technology company incorporated in Delaware, USA, with operations headquartered in Bangalore, India. It builds platforms and services for publishers, associations, education companies, and healthcare organizations worldwide. Its products include ZenFlip, ZenPub, and ZenGuy. Zentrovia holds DPIIT startup recognition and serves clients across three continents.
zentrovia.tech
Jagadish Chowdibegur Umesh
Zentrovia Solutions
+1 408-404-5379
hello@zentrovia.tech
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.