Hydrus Introduces Unified Audit-Evidence Platform for AI Governance and Sustainability Reporting

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New platform helps regulated organizations connect AI oversight, emissions reporting and compliance evidence through one governed system of record

Organizations are not struggling because they lack another dashboard. They are struggling to prove where a decision or reported figure came from.” — Noah Rathburn, Chief Operating Officer, Hydrus.ai

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrus.ai, Inc. today announced the availability of its unified audit-evidence platform for AI governance and sustainability reporting , giving regulated organizations one system for collecting, structuring and preserving the evidence behind compliance claims.The Hydrus platform addresses a common challenge across regulatory programs: critical information is often scattered across spreadsheets, emails, cloud systems, vendor documents, internal policies and disconnected reporting tools.Hydrus brings those records into a shared evidence engine that connects source data with owners, controls, approvals, calculation methods, reviewer decisions, change history and audit trails. Organizations can use the governed information to support AI governance workflows, sustainability disclosures and assurance requests without repeatedly rebuilding evidence for each framework.“Organizations are not struggling because they lack another dashboard,” said George Lee, CEO at Hydrus. “They are struggling to prove where a decision or reported figure came from, who reviewed it and whether the supporting evidence is still current. Hydrus was built to keep that proof connected from the original source through review and reporting.”## AI Governance That Remains Connected to EvidenceThe Hydrus AI Governance product helps organizations discover and inventory models, agents and third-party AI systems, classify risk, conduct impact assessments, map controls and maintain post-market monitoring records.The platform supports governance workflows associated with the EU AI Act, NIST AI Risk Management Framework, ISO/IEC 42001 and AIUC-1. Rather than storing assessments as isolated documents, Hydrus connects each system with its intended purpose, owner, provider, dependencies, risk classification, policies, controls, supporting evidence and approval history.Capabilities include:* Centralized inventories for models, AI agents and vendor systems* Shadow-AI discovery* EU AI Act risk classification and prohibited-practice screening* Fundamental Rights Impact Assessment workflows* Control mapping across multiple governance frameworks* Technical documentation and evidence-pack generation* Incident and post-market monitoring records* Governance records for AI agents, tools and MCP environmentsHydrus AI Governance is available through self-service and enterprise plans. Starter pricing begins at $199 per month for up to five AI systems, with a 30-day full-access trial. Enterprise customers can select SaaS, private-cloud or self-hosted deployment options.## Sustainability Reporting With Defensible Data LineageThe Hydrus Sustainability product helps teams collect supplier and facility information, calculate Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 greenhouse-gas emissions, document estimation methods and preserve evidence behind reported figures.Hydrus can ingest information from supplier questionnaires, invoices, utility bills, procurement systems, travel records, spreadsheets, emails, APIs and OCR-processed documents. Reportable numbers can remain connected to their source, emissions factor, calculation method, assumptions, reviewer and approval history.The platform supports reporting workflows associated with CSRD and ESRS, ISSB and IFRS S2, the GHG Protocol, CDP, GRI and California climate-disclosure programs.“AI governance and sustainability reporting appear to be separate disciplines, but the operational problem is remarkably similar,” added Lee. “Teams must collect fragmented information, apply a defensible methodology, document ownership and review, and produce evidence when regulators, customers, boards or auditors request it. Hydrus provides one foundation for that work.”## One Evidence Engine for Multiple Regulatory ProgramsHydrus uses a three-layer platform architecture:1. **Data ingestion:** Information is collected from files, emails, APIs, OCR, cloud systems, AI systems, suppliers and vendors.2. **Governance and evidence:** Records are connected with owners, controls, approvals, lineage, reviewer decisions and audit history.3. **Reporting and exports:** Teams generate governance packs, regulatory reporting views, board-level summaries and audit evidence.Organizations can begin with either AI Governance or Sustainability and add the second product without moving to a separate compliance platform.Hydrus is intended for regulated and risk-sensitive organizations, including financial services, healthcare, government and technology.To explore the platform or request a demonstration, visit https://hydrus.ai ## About HydrusHydrus.ai, Inc. provides an audit-evidence platform for AI governance and sustainability reporting. The platform helps organizations collect fragmented operational information, structure it into governed records and preserve the controls, ownership, approvals and lineage needed to support regulatory reporting and audit requests.Hydrus supports AI governance workflows associated with the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO/IEC 42001 and AIUC-1, as well as sustainability reporting workflows associated with CSRD, ISSB and the GHG Protocol.Hydrus is available as SaaS, through private-cloud deployment or as a self-hosted enterprise solution.

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