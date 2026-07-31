Palmetto Moon Expands North Carolina Presence with Cary Location Opening October 24

Cary is exactly the kind of community Palmetto Moon was made for, and we can’t wait to introduce ourselves to the neighbors and become a go-to destination for locals and visitors alike.” — John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto Moon

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon is continuing its North Carolina growth with the announcement of a new store opening at Crossroads Plaza (213 Crossroads Blvd, Cary, NC 27518), with a Grand Opening scheduled for October 24, 2026.The Cary location adds to Palmetto Moon’s growing footprint across North Carolina, bringing its signature Southern lifestyle shopping experience to the heart of the Research Triangle. Known as one of the fastest-growing communities in the Southeast, Cary is a natural fit for a brand built on hospitality, community connection, and carefully chosen everyday favorites.Known for its welcoming atmosphere and thoughtfully curated assortment, Palmetto Moon offers a one-stop shop for the whole family. Shoppers can expect a wide selection of apparel, footwear, drinkware, gifts, collegiate gear, accessories, and seasonal favorites that celebrate Southern pride and everyday adventure.“The Research Triangle is one of the most vibrant and community-driven regions in the South, and we’ve been eager to put down roots here,” said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon. “Cary is exactly the kind of community Palmetto Moon was made for, and we can’t wait to introduce ourselves to the neighbors and become a go-to destination for locals and visitors alike. We look forward to becoming a local favorite.”Inside the new store, customers will discover favorite lifestyle brands including YETI, Local Boy, Burlebo, FP Movement, Drake, Dirty Marsh, and Lulu Mac, along with Palmetto Moon’s popular 2-for-$30 graphic tees, locally inspired gifts, and seasonal home décor. The Cary location will also feature collegiate apparel for the University of North Carolina and NC State University, giving Tar Heels and Wolfpack fans plenty of ways to show their school spirit year-round.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single mall kiosk into a beloved Southern lifestyle retailer with locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Virginia, and Missouri. The brand is known for its community-first approach, friendly service, and curated mix of regional and national brands.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Cary location and is seeking enthusiastic team members who are passionate about customer service, community connection, and Southern hospitality.To apply, visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew Guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow all updates on the official Facebook Event Page , where Palmetto Moon will be sharing final Grand Opening reminders, sneak peeks, and event-day details all week long.

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