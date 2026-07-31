Digital EcoVan Brings 3D DOOH Flood to Manchester for Flood Re Resilience Push

Flood Re - Loud! OOH DOOH Campaign

Out of home agency Loud! OOH sourced the media placement for Flood Re’s 40 second anamorphic campaign, putting it on the largest Digital EcoVan in the UK

You cannot skip a street.” — Jamie Roberts, Founder, Loud! OOH

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A three dimensional flood is touring the United Kingdom’s worst hit flooding regions this year, in a 3D anamorphic DOOH campaign built to shift public attention from insurance claims to household resilience.The campaign, called The Living Room, was created for flood reinsurance scheme Flood Re by creative agency Cavendish Consulting, which also leads public affairs and PR on the wider ReThink Resilience initiative . Out of home advertising agency Loud! OOH sourced the media placement, putting the work on a digital ad van and specifically on the largest Digital EcoVan in the UK.On its Manchester leg, the 40 second DOOH film delivered an estimated 220,000 impacts as it moved through the city centre, passing the retail district and Manchester Cathedral’s grounds on a wet afternoon.The film shows a brick wall breaking open to reveal an ordinary living room. Striped wallpaper, an armchair, family photographs, a child’s teddy bear left exactly where it was dropped. Floodwater then fills the room and carries the scene away. There is no voiceover and no on screen statistic.Roughly 6.3 million properties in England currently sit in an area at risk of flooding, a figure forecast to grow by 2050. Flood Re was established under the Water Act 2014 as a partnership between the UK government and the insurance industry, and has spent a decade making flood cover accessible and affordable for the highest risk homes.“Six point three million homes is a number people nod at and forget by the next junction,” said Jamie Roberts, founder of Loud! OOH. “Cavendish made something that stops you. Our job was making sure it ran somewhere it could not be avoided. Those are two different problems and we only solved the second one.”Anamorphic 3D is normally booked on fixed screens, which are designed around a single static viewing angle. For example, The iconic Piccadilly Lights in central London. Loud! OOH recommended a moving digital ad van instead, on the basis that a campaign about a risk most people believe is distant needed to travel to communities rather than it just being central London focused.The tour was routed to reach areas that have already experienced flooding, reflecting Flood Re’s position that the risk is a local reality rather than a national statistic.The EcoVan runs entirely on eco fuel, a requirement Loud! OOH built into the media plan given the campaign’s climate resilience subject matter.“You can scroll past a post but you can't skip OOH advertising,” Roberts said. “You cannot skip a street. When the whole barrier is people assuming flooding happens to somebody else, the media plan has to physically bring it to where they are. That is powerful. That is the argument for out of home and it is why this brief only worked outdoors.”Loud! OOH, which operates on transparent OOH pricing with zero markup, launched in 2026 with offices in Leeds and London. The Flood Re campaign is its first national placement for a government backed scheme.The campaign has also been published and highlighted on Ads of the World.

Flood Re - 3D anamorphic DOOH in Manchester

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