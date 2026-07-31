Kousoulis Chiropractic Introduces DRX9000® Supported by Published USF MRI Study of Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression

Most Advanced Non-Surgical Treatment for Low Back Pain, the DRX9000 spinal decompression table now available in Brentwood Los Angeles Dr. Nick Kousoulis Chiropractor in Los Angeles, CA DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Table is now available to treat patients with sciatica in Brentwood. The DRX9000 also treats herniated disc, bulging disc and more helping patients avoid spine surgery. DRX9000 has a high low feature allowing patients with severe low back pain, sciatica and other debilitating disc issues to easily get on and off the machine. The DRX9000 spinal decompression machine is 100% made in the usa. DRX9000 used at the University of South Florida Department of Neurosurgery, Brain and Spine where they are conducting major research on non-surgical spinal decompression.

Brentwood, Los Angeles practice expands spine care with FDA-cleared DRX9000®, supported by published USF MRI research on non-surgical spinal decompression.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kousoulis Chiropractic today announced the addition of the DRX9000Lumbar Spinal Decompression System, an FDA-cleared, computer-controlled non-surgical spinal decompression technology designed for patients suffering from chronic low back pain, sciatica, herniated discs, bulging discs, degenerative disc disease, lumbar spinal stenosis, lumbar radiculopathy, pinched nerves, and other lumbar spine disorders.The addition of the DRX9000 reflects Dr. Nick Kousoulis' commitment to providing patients with advanced conservative treatment options before more invasive procedures, including spinal injections or lumbar fusion surgery, are considered when clinically appropriate."Every patient deserves to understand every appropriate treatment option before considering surgery," said Dr. Nick Kousoulis, founder of Kousoulis Chiropractic. "The DRX9000 stood out because it combines sophisticated computer-controlled technology with an expanding body of published university research. Our goal is to provide patients with evidence-informed, conservative care that helps them reduce pain, restore function, and return to the activities they enjoy."A Growing Need for Conservative Spine Care: Low back pain remains one of the leading causes of disability worldwide and affects millions of Americans every year. Many patients struggle with chronic pain caused by herniated discs, bulging discs, degenerative disc disease, lumbar spinal stenosis, sciatica, and lumbar radiculopathy after months—or even years—of medications, physical therapy, injections, or other conservative treatments.Patients seeking care at Kousoulis Chiropractic commonly present with symptoms including:• Chronic low back pain• Sciatica• Herniated and bulging lumbar discs• Pain radiating into the buttock or leg• Numbness or tingling in the leg or foot• Weakness• Difficulty standing or walking• Pain while sitting• Reduced mobility• Persistent symptoms despite previous conservative treatmentEvery patient at Kousoulis Chiropractic undergoes a comprehensive examination to determine the underlying cause of their symptoms before an individualized treatment plan is recommended. Published DRX9000 Clinical Research continues to strengthen the evidence supporting non-surgical spinal decompression by demonstrating not only improvements in pain and function, but also objective anatomical changes measured using advanced MRI.Researchers from the University of South Florida recently published one of the most comprehensive clinical imaging evaluations of non-surgical spinal decompression to date in the peer-reviewed Journal of Contemporary Chiropractic.The published study evaluated patients with chronic lumbar disc disorders who were treated using the DRX9000Lumbar Spinal Decompression System. Researchers performed pre-treatment and post-treatment MRI examinations that were independently interpreted by two experienced radiologists before evaluating both clinical outcomes and objective anatomical changes following treatment.Following twenty DRX9000 treatment sessions, investigators reported:• 92% of patients remained symptom-free at follow-up, with only one patient experiencing a recurrence after eight months that improved following an additional course of treatment• 80% median reduction in patient pain• 50% median improvement in disability• 75% median improvement in activities of daily living• Significant increases in lumbar disc height measured on MRI• Significant increases in spinal canal dimensions measured on MRIResearchers concluded that non-surgical spinal decompression produced good-to-excellent clinical outcomes while demonstrating measurable anatomical improvements visible on advanced medical imaging.More Than Three Decades of Scientific Investigation: One particularly noteworthy aspect of the University of South Florida study is the participation of Dr. William R. Martin, one of the independent radiologists responsible for reviewing each patient's MRI before and after treatment.Dr. Martin has contributed to spinal decompression research for more than three decades. In 1994, he co-authored the landmark Journal of Neurosurgery study that directly measured intradiscal pressure during computer-controlled spinal decompression. That pioneering research demonstrated that a computer-controlled logarithmic decompression profile could generate negative intradiscal pressure within the lumbar intervertebral disc, helping establish one of the biomechanical foundations behind modern spinal decompression therapy.More than thirty years later, Dr. Martin served as an independent MRI reviewer for the University of South Florida study, objectively evaluating anatomical changes following treatment. His participation creates a unique connection between one of the earliest landmark investigations into spinal decompression biomechanics and one of the newest published university imaging studies evaluating objective clinical and imaging outcomes.Continuing University Research: Building upon these published findings, the University of South Florida continues expanding its research through the ongoing RESTORE Trial (Research on Effectiveness of Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression Therapy and Outcomes with Radiographic Evaluation).The prospective randomized clinical study incorporates advanced MRI imaging, biomechanics, neurological testing, muscle analysis, spinal stiffness measurements, and patient-reported outcome measures to further evaluate which patients may benefit most from non-surgical spinal decompression therapy.Individualized Patient Care: Treatment recommendations at Kousoulis Chiropractic are based on each patient's diagnosis, examination findings, medical history, imaging, and overall health.Depending on the patient's condition, care may include chiropractic treatment, therapeutic exercise, physiotherapy, Class IV laser therapy, soft tissue therapies, non-surgical spinal decompression utilizing the DRX9000, or referral to another healthcare provider when clinically appropriate."Technology alone doesn't treat patients," Dr. Kousoulis added. "Careful evaluation, proper patient selection, and individualized treatment remain the foundation for achieving the best possible outcomes."About DRX9000: The DRX9000Lumbar Spinal Decompression System, manufactured by Excite Medical, is an FDA-cleared, computer-controlled non-surgical spinal decompression technology utilized by healthcare providers throughout the United States and in more than 60 countries worldwide. The system is designed to deliver precise lumbar spinal decompression through sophisticated computerized treatment algorithms as part of a comprehensive conservative treatment program for appropriately selected patients diagnosed with lumbar spine disorders, including herniated discs, bulging discs, degenerative disc disease, lumbar spinal stenosis, lumbar radiculopathy, posterior facet syndrome, pinched nerves, and sciatica. The DRX9000 continues to be utilized in ongoing university-based clinical research, including studies conducted by the University of South Florida.About Kousoulis Chiropractic: Located in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, Kousoulis Chiropractic has provided comprehensive spine and musculoskeletal care for more than 18 years. Led by Dr. Nick Kousoulis, the practice serves patients throughout West Los Angeles with evidence-informed conservative care focused on reducing pain, restoring function, improving mobility, and helping patients return to the activities they enjoy. Services include chiropractic care, physiotherapy, corrective rehabilitation, therapeutic exercise, Class IV laser therapy, soft tissue therapies, and advanced non-surgical spinal decompression utilizing the DRX9000

Learn why Kousoulis Chiropractic selected the DRX9000® Lumbar Spinal Decompression System for patients with chronic low back pain, sciatica and pinched nerves.

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